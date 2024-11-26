Since Winning Board Seat, Siegel Has Been Counterproductive for Yorktown

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

A Town Board should work together regardless of political party affiliation.

Since day one on the Yorktown Town Board, Susan Seigel has not shown unity or a willingness to compromise. She is constantly combative, interrupts, uses divisive and hateful rhetoric and offers no resolutions unless it is her way.

For instance, many of us throughout this community are strongly opposed to fluoride in our water supply. Simply stated, we should have the freedom of choice.

In a Town Board meeting, Seigel stated that the antifluoride people must be anti-vaxxers, too. She further stated that if some community members did not want fluoride in their water, they could buy bottled water to drink. When asked for an apology to the community for these divisive and hateful remarks, she is still keeping us waiting. While this topic is controversial, it is imperative to show respect for all in Yorktown.

Furthermore, since she has been an elected member of this Town Board, the meetings have been truly unbearable to attend. She seems to lack respect for all the rest of the board members, especially our supervisor.

Holly Davis

Yorktown Heights