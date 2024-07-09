Siegel Would Be Welcome Addition to Yorktown Town Board

On Tuesday, July 23, Yorktown will hold a special election for a seat on the Town Board. I believe we are fortunate to have Susan Siegel as a candidate for this office.

Ms. Siegel is a 54-year resident of Yorktown, and she knows its constituents well. Her positions on the town’s big issues – traffic, taxes, land development, open government and infrastructure repair – are consistent with what Yorktown needs, and she has a record of supporting them during her past service as town supervisor and Town Board member.

Susan has championed government ethics, environmental protection, development that benefits Yorktown – not just the developers – and holding the line on taxes by increasing non-tax revenue. She is known for passionately serving her constituents, and she understands the need to build trust with those who disagree with her. And thanks to her work as a town official and a community advocate, Susan already has the experience to deliver on these issues.

As a member of the Planning Board, I interacted frequently with Susan during her terms as supervisor and councilwoman. More recently, I joined her in speaking out against the special concessions Town Hall was giving to the developer of Underhill Farms. In our work together, she always distinguished herself as diligent, well-prepared and a person of integrity.

Many of the current members of the Town Board had no substantial record of public service prior to campaigning for office. Thus, it was no surprise when a learn-on-the-job board stumbled badly on such basic responsibilities as awarding a trash hauling contract. If elected, Susan’s experience with – and knowledge of – Yorktown’s persistent issues will prove especially valuable to our community.

John M. Flynn

Yorktown Heights