Should I Go on Vacation and Where Should That Be?

By Richard Levy

For more than two years most of us have not taken a real vacation. We’ve been locked up in our houses endlessly watching Netflix, isolated from the real world we used to know and love.

We’ve been masked, boosted and treading lightly as we start coming out of our COVID cocoon nightmare. We’ve somehow successfully avoided COVID-19 or ended up on a ventilator waving goodbye to family on a cell phone. We all deserve a huge “mazel tov.”

With COVID now ebbing, the coast looks clear to take our first real vacation. My advice is to splurge. You deserve to be rewarded and pampered and go. Consider flying business class on your outbound flight. Book a luxury hotel, eat in the best restaurants and buy yourself a decadent present you don’t really need.

But where should you consider taking that unforgettable trip? Some places have poor vaccination rates; in some countries COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise again, and thanks to Vladimir Putin, I would avoid going to eastern Europe.

So where should you go to have a fabulous, stress-free vacation without having to look over your shoulder? A total-escape vacation where you can totally relax, let your hair down and release two years of built-up anxiety and craziness?

My suggestions include Portugal, an amazingly beautiful country, rich in heritage, tradition, delicious food, wine and, of course, their captivating port. They’ve managed COVID-19 well, unlike many of its European neighbors. It’s inexpensive and not overflowing with tourists.

Greece also has the same fabulous reasons to go as Portugal and has so many spectacular islands to choose from. Avoid the most popular ones such as Santorini. Greece is safe, welcoming and has also managed COVID exceptionally.

You could also take a river cruise. It’s a relaxing vacation escape where you’re on a small, luxurious riverboat with about 120 other people, the antithesis of taking one of those gigantic cruise ships with thousands of people aboard.

River cruises have lovely, cozy rooms all with private balconies, gourmet food and vintage wines. It’s almost like being on a luxurious private yacht. You completely unwind as you elegantly glide down the rivers of the world with picturesque villages, castles and panoramic landscapes moving past you on both sides, as if in slow motion.

My favorite river cruise was from Cambodia to Vietnam down the incredible Mekong River with daily free excursions to remote villages. I also loved my Budapest-to-Munich cruise on the magnificent Danube. Budapest is a spectacular city. I found the best river cruise company is AmaWaterways, not the highly advertised Viking.

A few other safe places to consider for your getaway are the Amalfi Coast in Italy, any Scandinavian country or Colombia, the most beautiful nation in South America and one of my favorite countries.

Before you take off, there are a few smart steps to take. If you’re a senior, you should think about getting your second COVID booster two weeks before you go if it’s been more than six months since your last one. Just walk into a local pharmacy, such as Rite Aid in Ardsley, and they’ll give you your second booster shot if that amount of time has elapsed.

Also, make sure your passport does not expire six months before or after your return date or you will be turned away at the airport. Really!

You should let your personal doctor know that you’re going away and where you’re going. Some doctors will prescribe COVID antibody pills if you should contract the virus while you’re away. That will help reduce the side effects and severity and help you recover quickly.

So as that sneaker company used to implore “just do it.” It’s now safe to go to most places and you deserve it. Start planning your trip today because airlines, hotels and river cruises are booking up quickly. Be sure to book your hotels with Booking.com because you don’t have to pay until check-out and you can cancel at any time.

Here’s wishing you a bon voyage. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask.

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Richard Levy is a former advertising “Mad Man” creative director and now a travel writer. He’s also an inventor of innovative new products and is writing and illustrating a new children’s book. You can contact him at RichardLevyTravelWriter@gmail.com.