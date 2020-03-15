Amidst Coronavirus, Check Out This Service for Seniors

Amidst the coronavirus crisis, Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner is encouraging seniors to make use of local nonprofit DOROT ‘s services.

DOROT, which has offices in White Plains and Mahattan, addresses challenges faced by the aging population.

“Enjoy discussions from home: Dorot’s University Without Walls prevents isolation due to closing of senior programs,” Feiner noted.

Patricia Harte, a resident of Greenburgh, oversees the Westchester office of DOROT.

Feiner said the organization has “worked hard to improve the lives of older adults who are 60 years of age and older in Westchester for over a decade.”

DOROT Westchester is funded in part by the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs, the supervisor explained.

Given the closing of senior centers, libraries and religious institutions, DOROT’s University Without Walls might be particularly appealing to area seniors.

“This can be a wonderful way to address issues of isolation,” Feiner stated in an email.

Billing the service as “lifelong learning for an engaged community,” remote learning topics include museum discussions, literature as well as health and wellness, among many others.

“Intellectual growth and lively discussions are lifelong pleasures – available to seniors from the comfort of home,” Feiner’s email relayed. “Older adults need only a phone to join our vibrant community of lifelong learning and friendship,” DOROT explains. “Our interactive teleconference programs help participants explore art and culture, discuss the news, gain practical advice on health and find support among peers. Classes are small to encourage discussion.”

Link to the catalog on DOROT website: https://www.dorotusa.org/sites/default/files/inline-files/DOROT_UWW_Brochure_20_SINGLES_0.PDF