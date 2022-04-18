Servedio, Class A Finalists Yorktown Picking up Where it Left off

By Tony Pinciaro

Annually, teams have to face graduation departures which is difficult, especially if it includes their pitchers. However, when a softball or baseball team returns its top pitcher, it makes the ensuing season somewhat easier to prepare for.

YORKTOWN had to replace three impact players as it prepared for the 2022 varsity softball season. But, the 2021 Section 1 Class A finalist, held an ace in its hands. Yorktown has won four of its first five games because of senior P Maya Servedio’s excellence in the circle. Servedio, who established herself as one of Section 1’s finest last year, has taken it one step higher through the early season.

The Colgate-bound Servedio has recorded double-digit strikeouts in four games and has rang up 68 this season. Her season-high is 18 and she came within one strikeout, against Class AA power R.C. Ketcham, of making it five games in double digits. Servedio also has shutouts of Ursuline and perennial Section 1 Class AA power Arlington.

However, Ketcham handed Yorktown its only loss – 4-1. Servedio slammed a home run. While Servedio has been a prime factor in Yorktown’s success, she is quick to cite her teammates’ equally sizeable contributions, especially the newcomers.

“We did lose three strong players that played a huge part in our success last year,” said Servedio, who plans on majoring in Economics and will continue with softball. “However, we did bring up five extremely talented underclassmen in Eva Destito, Julia Centofanti, Vittoria Milizia, Sophia Reilly and Bella Gomes, who were eager to work hard and learn.

“I do think they have been and will continue to do an incredible job of filling the big shoes our three seniors left last year.”

Servedio, in her second season as Yorktown’s ace, also traces the team’s early success to its defense; a pitcher’s best friend.

“I think we’re all pleased with the way our season has gone thus far,” said Servedio, who was promoted to varsity freshman year for sectionals. “I believe our defense has been incredibly solid and our energy unmatched. We’re so excited to get back out on the field and play together, especially after the devastating loss we suffered at the end of last season (Class A finals to Lakeland).”

Servedio, the only pitcher to beat 2021 Section 1 Class AA champion Mahopac and Shannon Becker last year, had her finest outing against Arlington. She allowed one hit and struck out 10. Olivia Salveggi’s home run in the fourth inning was all Servedio needed.

“During the Arlington game I think most of my success was due to the lock-down defense my team played, as well as the phenomenal pitch-calling from our freshman catcher, Eva Destito. She showed real maturity behind the plate and kept the hitters off balance while calling pitchers that were having success that game.”

Even though Yorktown was not pleased with the loss to Ketcham, the Cornhuskers (4-1) went to work on what adjustments needed to be made off this game.

“Over spring break we focused on adjusting as hitters pitch-to-pitch as well as positioning, which we felt could be improved upon after the Ketcham game,” Servedio said. “Personally, I believe I need to work on utilizing my repertoire of pitches, as well as getting ahead in the count.”

Yorktown returns from break to host John Jay-Cross River (today), Brewster (Thursday) and the Yorktown Tournament title game (Friday). The Cornhuskers travel to Somers (Saturday).

BREWSTER opened the week with wins over Walter Panas (17-0, in five innings) and Our Lady of Lourdes (9-5), before Hen Hud handed the Bears (4-1) their first loss of the season, 12-2.

Brewster Coach Lisa Delzio said that Kate Katsetos, after a torrid first week, continued her hot hitting. Katsetos had two hits, including a triple, drove in three runs and scored three runs against Panas.

Isabella Rizzieri went 3 for 4 with three RBI and Kylie Dudones slammed a two-run homer to back the two-hit pitching of Natalie Hayes, who also had seven strikeouts.

Katsetos doubled among her two hits and had four RBI against Lourdes. Hayes added a two-run double.

Brewster led Hen Hud, 2-0 after four innings before the Sailors erupted. Brewster (4-1) faces a difficult week playing Mahopac (3-1) and Yorktown consecutively.

SOMERS played one game, but it was a memorable 3-2 win over 2021 Section 1 Class A champion Lakeland. The Tuskers (2-2) were trailing 2-0 after five innings before rallying for three runs, with two outs, in the sixth inning.

Krista Gallagher’s single plated Emily Stavola with the first run. Avery Kossow followed with a fence-clearing home run, giving Somers a 3-2 lead. The defense stepped up in the seventh inning to preserve the win as centerfielder Ellie Walsh threw out the attempted tying run at the plate to conclude the game. Gigi Krantz tossed a seven-hitter in the win.

HEN HUD was held scoreless through the first four innings against Brewster, but the slumbering bats woke up in the fifth. The Sailors (2-3) turned a 2-0 deficit into an eventual, 12-2 win. It was Hen Hud’s first game in a week because of the rainy April.

Bella Buscetto led Hen Hud with three hits and three runs scored. Ja’Nae Walker homered among her two hits and had three RBI. Sydney Muranaka also had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run and Taeghan Dapson had one hit and three RBI. Freshman Kiely Morley and eighth-grader Emma Barbelet each had their first varsity hits. Lost in the offensive output was pitcher Alana Espinoza’s one-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Hen Hud trailed Pearl River, 6-0, in the bottom of the third inning before the game was suspended because of thunderstorms. Hen Hud Coach Will Mauro said his team had two runners on base in the first three innings, but was unable to score.

Hen Hud has a busy week as it hosts John Jay-East Fishkill, today, travels to Our Lady of Lourdes, Thursday, then hosts its annual tournament, Saturday. Fox Lane plays Putnam Valley and Hen Hud faces Panas.

A young PUTNAM VALLEY is still finding its way after a loss to Pleasantville and Briarcliff. The Pleasantville game was a chance for Putnam Valley Coach Rena Finsmith to play against her former coach – legendary Gina Perino. Finsmith was an outstanding player for Perino.

Mary Mikalsen, a Haldane student, tripled twice, scored two runs and drove in a run. Taylor Peduto collected two hits and a RBI and Katelyn Flanagan tripled and scored a run. Flanagan had a run-scoring double against Briarcliff and Mikalsen had a hit and a RBI. Putnam Valley (3-3) plays Fox Lane (1-4), Saturday, in the Hen Hud Tournament.