Schmitt Support on PTSD Issues Proves He Has Veterans’ Backs

Assemblyman Colin Schmitt has once again proven that he is one of veterans’ biggest advocates. A few weeks back Assemblyman Schmitt hosted a roundtable to bring light to the issue of veteran and first responder PTSD-related issues. As an active-duty member of the Army National Guard, Assemblyman Schmitt understands that these issues run deep, however often go unnoticed.

I am grateful for his ongoing support of his battle buddies and overall support of our brave first responders and military.

Jack Duncan

Master Sergeant (Retired)

Southeast