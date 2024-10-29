Schleimer, Luzio Would Make for a Well-Balanced Mt. Kisco Village Board

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

For the second consecutive year, the Village of Mount Kisco has a contested election. This is good news for voters, who over the past 15 years have often had virtually no choice in their local elected officials.

Longtime Democratic incumbent Karen Schleimer looks to stay on board for another term and is joined by fellow Democrat Tom Luzio, although they are campaigning separately.

Representing the independent Village Inclusive Party, which swept last year’s Mount Kisco election, are political newcomers Braille Diaz and John Mullen.

Given last year’s change on the board and the broad career and life experiences of both Democrats, Schleimer should be kept in office while Luzio would be a nice addition to represent Mount Kisco.

During her tenure, Schleimer has positioned herself as a kind of board watchdog, which at times has rankled her colleagues. When used in moderation, it is a valuable tool.

Perhaps more importantly, when at least three of the five members on the next board will have a year or less of experience, Schleimer’s institutional knowledge of the village, along with Mayor Michael Cindrich’s, will be critical.

Her years of service to the village on both the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals, a longtime real estate attorney and her willingness to continue for what would be a seventh two-year term on the Village Board could be crucial when tackling the important issues of homelessness and how to revise the zoning code relating to battery energy storage systems.

Luzio burst on the village’s political scene early in 2023, when he was endorsed by the Democratic Committee for mayor, but was defeated by outgoing Trustee Lisa Abzun for the party’s spot on the ballot for mayor. While stepping into the mayor’s role may have been a quick leap, there’s no question Luzio would be an asset as a trustee.

Luzio has become well-versed on the issues facing Mount Kisco. His decades as a prosecutor and working for the state attorney general’s office could only be an asset to the board. He appears to have a balanced, common-sense approach to addressing homelessness, development, and public safety.

Hopefully, if elected, he will prove to be as thoughtful on the board as he is in his public comments. But Luzio will also be closely watched to hopefully avoid more embarrassing missteps, such as his posting a college photo collage two years ago containing a handwritten note with a swastika.

Diaz, who moved to Mount Kisco with his family when he was four years old, is an intriguing candidate. Impressively poised for a 23-year-old, Diaz brings a crucial younger person’s perspective into the discussion.

He should be applauded not only for his service to the Mount Kisco Volunteer Fire Department over the past year but also for his willingness to get involved in local politics when many his age can’t be bothered to vote.

Should Diaz come up short next week, we would encourage his continued participation in the community.

Mullen, the co-owner of Blue Herron Tea & Coffee, rounds out the field for the board. His perspective as a downtown business owner could prove valuable.

Mullen is certainly earnest in his commitment to public safety and desire to see the village flourish, but there isn’t a compelling reason to exclude Schleimer or Luzio from the board in his favor.