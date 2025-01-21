Ruth Strumke, 92

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Ruth (Manganello) Strumke died Jan. 10, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. She was 92.

She was born Feb. 23, 1932 in Peekskill to James Manganello and Margit (Ekstrom) Manganello. She grew up in Montrose and went on to graduate from Hendrick Hudson High School. She married George E. Strumke Sr. on Oct. 24, 1954, and resided in their marital home in Peekskill for 60 years, before moving to Myrtle Beach, SC in 2014.

She worked for the Peekskill City School District, retired from IBM as an administrative assistant, and was a former Director for Mary Kay.

She was a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary for Centennial House Co. #1. Her love, passion, and dedication were to her family, friends, and Mary Kay.

She is survived by seven children: Linda (Russ) Duncan, Patti Ann (Dan) Carey, Lori Strumke, Karen (David) Morley, George (Tina) E. Strumke Jr. , James (Marilyn) Strumke, Michael Strumke; ten grandchildren: Thomas Tooley, Kisha (Jones) Johnson, Nicholas Strumke, Kayla (Duncan) Juhasz, David Morley, Nicole Carey, Kyle Duncan, George E. Strumke 3rd, Jeremy Jones, Samantha Morley and ten great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband George E. Strumke Sr., and grandsons: Dustin Strumke and Robert (Strumke) Shubert.