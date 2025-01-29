Roy Westmoreland

Roy R. Westmoreland passed away on Jan. 24 at White Plains Hospital at the age of 85. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and a friend to all.

Roy and Theresa Roach were married in 1961 for 63 loving years, and had two children, Tracey and Robert. Robert Westmoreland passed away in 2024. Their daughter, Tracey (Westmoreland) Finan and spouse Joseph Finan have three children, Erika, Chad and Faith.

Roy was born in New Rochelle and grew up in Harrison, the eldest of six, Roy, Gene, Joy, Lois, Bill and Alan. Roy served two years in the U.S. Navy as a Petty Officer Third Class, as a yeoman. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Boxer (LPH-4).

Roy is a graduate of Westchester Community College and Pace University. He entered his professional career at IBM in 1961 as an accountant. Roy moved on to human resources and then to teaching at the IBM Management Development Center in Armonk as a program manager, retiring in 1993. In that same year, Roy started a courier business, ASAP Messenger, that thrived for 30 years.

Roy was very energetic, enthusiastic and a hard worker. Roy and his family loved vacationing at oceanic beaches and Disney. His goal was to travel even further. He and Theresa visited India, China, Australia, Europe and his favorite, Aruba. All are cherished memories. Roy and Theresa also loved to dance and play bridge.

Roy was a lifelong athlete. He ran in three marathons, one Marine Corps Marathon and two New York City Marathons with a personal best of 3:49:46. He passed along his love for running to his beloved granddaughter Erika. He transitioned his love of long-distance running into biking later in life. Biking down the entire Erie Canal, Buffalo to Albany, in summer 2019 and another bike trip from Canada to Albany in 2020.

Roy coached Faith on finances, shared his love of couponing and finding bargains with her, all of which she continues doing to this day. He and Chad enjoyed visits to aquariums and hikes in the woods. They shared a love of wildlife and had many sightings and conversations.

Roy organized and led an annual bus trip to West Point for retired military from the Montrose VA to basketball games and lunch. He was a past commander of American Legion Post 77 in Pleasantville. Roy was a proud and active veteran.