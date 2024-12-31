Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Robin Anderson, a Yorktown resident and a longtime teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in the Lakeland School District, died peacefully at home on Dec. 20 surrounded by her loving family. She was 59.

Born on Jan. 13, 1965, in Yonkers, she was raised in Cortlandt and had been a resident of Yorktown for the past 34 years. A graduate of Walter Panas High School, she demonstrated remarkable determination and resilience by working full-time at the post office while pursuing higher education in the evenings. Her dedication paid off as she earned a bachelor’s degree from Mercy College, followed by a master’s in education from Long Island University.

She was a cornerstone of the educational community, dedicating 24 years to nurturing young minds at Thomas Jefferson. Her passion for teaching was matched only by her devotion to her students, whom she inspired daily with her thoughtfulness and wisdom.

At home, she was a loving wife to her husband of 34 years, Mitchell. They were best friends and soulmates, sharing a love that many could only dream of. Together, they raised two wonderful children, Taylor and Mickey. She cherished spending time with her family and enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling. She always had a sweet tooth and room for dessert.

Those who knew Robin will remember her as the embodiment of love and generosity. Her thoughtful nature shone through in every interaction, every smile and every lesson she imparted. Her legacy is one of compassion, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the well-being of others.

She is survived by her husband, Mitchell; her children, Taylor and Mickey (Emily); her dog, Whiskey; her parents, Robert and Sara Kardash; her brother, Michael Kardash (Donna); and her sister, Wendy Lang (James).

A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Shrub Oak on Dec. 24. Donations in her name can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://pancan.org/, an organization making a difference in the fight against pancreatic cancer.