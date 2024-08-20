Richard Devine

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Richard Walter Devine II, 49, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Aug. 12.

Rich was born on Feb. 22, 1975, to Frances (Conklin) and Richard Walter Devine Jr. at St. John’s Riverside Hospital in Yonkers.

He was a lifelong resident of Pleasantville, graduating from Pleasantville High School where he was a member of the football team. Rich loved his family, his boat and motorcycle.

He worked for many years for the Pleasantville School District in the Maintenance Department. Rich was a very skilled woodworker and worked for several contractors in Westchester.

Rich is survived by his loving family, his mother, Frances Borges, of Charleston, W.Va.; brothers Robert T. Mills Sr. (Sue) of Brookfield, Conn. and James B. Mills (Cathy) of Suffern; nieces Kelly and Olivia Mills and nephew Robert T. Mills Jr. of Jacksonville Fla.; and many cousins.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard W. Devine Jr.; brother Donald Andrew James Mills; sister Frances Mary Devine; niece Lauren Ashley Mills Ballas; aunts Mary Devine, Phyllis Devine Mooney and Susan Conklin Palmieri; and uncles James and Steven Devine.

Friends were received on Aug. 19 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. Burial is private.