Republicans Can’t Be Trusted After Severely Reducing SALT Deduction

Mike Lawler has been in office for two years. His constituents are paying a huge increase in taxes to pay for Trump’s tax deductions to the super rich. He says he proposed a bill to give us back our deductions and the Democrats voted against it. What else was in the bill that was disastrous for the Democrats?

We pay the second most in taxes to Washington after California. I don’t know if we’ll ever get our deductions back but I’m still angry about it. Trump increased our taxes because the blue states did not vote for him. Trump is so vindictive toward people who don’t support him.

Lawler says he is against banning abortion in the country.  I do not trust him to do so if Trump wants it done. Woman’s health is of paramount importance to me and the women I know.

I’m voting for Harris and Jones and invite you to do the same.

Gaela Carnes
Pleasantville

