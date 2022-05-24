Republicans’ Baby Formula Vote Shows Party Cares Only About Power

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

This week 192 Republican members of the House of Representatives voted against a Democratic-introduced bill to release emergency FDA funds to facilitate an emergency importation of baby formula. This baby formula is intended to meet the demand created by the national shortage caused by the sudden closing of the Abbott baby formula manufacturing plant in Michigan – due to widespread bacterial infection in the plant.

Fortunately, the bill passed thanks to the Democratic majority and 12 Republicans who had the good sense to vote for the bill. Why did 192 Republicans vote against the emergency measure? Because they didn’t want to give Joe Biden an apparent victory in the court of public opinion. These are the same Republicans who hypocritically claim to care about the sanctity of life and oppose abortion. Apparently as soon as a fetus is out of the womb and becomes an infant, they don’t care anymore whether it lives or dies.

The Republican Party doesn’t seem to really care about life, only power. Typical.

Nicholas Kuvach

Putnam Valley