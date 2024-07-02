Reporting on Optum’s Troubles Has Been a Public Benefit

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Can “one man make a difference,” as the Kennedys were fond of saying?

Yes, and I have proof! Adam Stone, the publisher of this paper, has worked tirelessly on a multipart series detailing the problems at Optum. That effort has paid off!

A while back, I attempted to deal with Optum on a simple prescription matter. It took me weeks to resolve, with hours spent on the phone, many of them on hold. No one seemed willing or able to get a quick and simple matter resolved in a timely and correct manner.

Fast-forward to this week. I had a repeat of essentially the same issue, but this time my phone calls were promptly answered, someone took charge of my request and by the end of the day I received communications from both Optum and CVS Caremark that the matter was taken care of. And, this is not just a one-time occurrence! Several other phone calls (in connection with my primary care doctor leaving) were promptly answered and my issues were resolved.

No one is claiming that all of the problems with Optum have been resolved, but this is certainly a step in the right direction.

Thank you, Adam!

Steven R. Biren

New Castle