Regardless of Description, the AR-15 is a Menace to Society

I concede Mr. Kopstein’s point that I made a technical error in describing the AR-15 in my column (“Who Are the Men Behind the Guns That Result in All These Deaths?” May 31-June 6).

It also doesn’t matter. Nineteen little children and two adults in a Texas school are dead because of the capabilities of the AR-15. Mr. Kopstein can debate me all he wants on this little detail, while school kids and educators around the nation are exposed daily to potential death or catastrophic injury because the AR-15 is still legal, despite the long legacy of blood, pain, death and grief left by a gun that can shoot 45 bullets per minute (source: checkyourfact.com), each bullet coming at you at more than 3,000 feet per second, three times the speed of a bullet from a handgun, ripping through your vital organs and leaving an exit wound the size of an orange.

Michael Gold

Pleasantville