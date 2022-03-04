Recording Artist Amy Grant to Perform Free Concert at Graymoor

Amy Grant, who has earned several accolades throughout the course of her decorated career as a recording artist, will bring her talents to the Holy Mountain at Graymoor in Garrison on Thursday, March 10 for a night of story and song as part of our 2022 Atonement Franciscan Assembly.

The free event will take place in Our Lady of the Atonement Chapel. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

A native and current resident of Nashville, Tennessee, Grant has sold over 30 million albums, earned six Grammy Awards and won 26 Dove Music Awards. She is also immortalized with a star on the renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Grant helped define the Christian music genre through her early work, and enjoyed crossover success into the pop market, helping her gain a global audience. Over the last three decades, Grant has delivered several hit songs, including “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat,” “Stay for Awhile,” “Love Will Find a Way,” and “Better Than a Hallelujah.” In 2008, she poured her soul into her book, “Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far.” Her 2013 hit album “How Mercy Looks From Here” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Christian chart and was her 16th chart-topping Christian album.

In all, Grant has garnered three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums. She’s had ten Top 40 pop singles and seventeen Top 40 Adult Contemporary hits, as well as a string of No. 1 songs on the Contemporary Christian charts.

Aside from her music, Grant has fundraised for cancer awareness, having grown up the daughter of a respected oncologist. In 1988, she hosted a fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society at the Grand Ole Opry, with Minnie Pearl, James Taylor and Robin Williams. Recently, she released “Welcome Yourself,” donating all proceeds to breast cancer research.

There is limited seating to the event. To request seats, call (845) 424-2113. Please note: All reservation requests are subject to confirmation and only confirmed reservations will be admitted to the event.