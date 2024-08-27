Rebranded Catharsis Bar & Grill Debuts in Hawthorne

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

By Morris Gut

Want a tasty release from those daily stored up feelings and emotions? Head to Catharsis Bar & Grill, whether it be for happy hour or anytime.

The rebranded restaurant recently opened quietly at the former site of La Casa de Nina in Hawthorne. Ownership is the same, with the husband-and-wife team of Lino and Victoria Cacsire. Their affable son, Joseph, has joined the operation as general manager.

The opening menu includes an interesting mix of Latin and Greek specialties: ceviche, paella, moussaka, garlic shrimp with spaghetti, a 16-ounce rib-eye steak, whole or fillet branzino and red snapper. There are burgers, sandwiches and finger foods along with colorful specialty cocktails.

Catharsis Bar & Grill is located at 415 Commerce St. in Hawthorne near the Hawthorne Metro-North station. Open seven days. Free parking. Info: 914-810-7705 or check out their Facebook page. (The website is under construction.)

Classic Fra Diavolo at Torcello

I had not had a spicy fra diavolo dish in a long time. Torcello Ristorante Italiano more than made up for my craving.

Linguini Fra Diavolo with a half lobster and clams has been one of Torcello’s summer specialties and I am sure it will carry into the fall.

Imer Rraci and his veteran team have reimagined the former La Riserva, a lovely setting for the Italian classics. Named after an island off the coast of Venice, Chef Avni turns out winning dishes such as the colorful mozzarella caprice; eggplant rollatini; decadent mushroom ravioli in a porcini truffle sauce; rigatoni Bolognese in a meat sauce; risotto di funghi with porcini; veal martini; a classic rack of lamb; and delicious Pollo Torcello, topped with applewood bacon and melted fresh mozzarella in a light bourbon mushroom sauce.

Rraci had spent years working for the former Giambelli in Manhattan and Valbella in Old Greenwich, Conn. Open seven days for lunch and dinner. There’s a bar and happy hour from 4 p.m. Parking is free.

Torcello Ristorante Italiano is located at 2382 Boston Post Rd. in Larchmont. Info: 914-833-1118 or visit www.torcellolarchmont.com.

Late Season Soft-Shell Crab

I was craving one more soft-shell crab before the season ends. KEE Oyster House did me justice. The large crab sitting on the platter prepared meuniere-style was a winner in every bite.

Proprietors Ekren Xhemeijli and Elvi Hoxhaj serve a delightful seafood-rich menu in a contemporary, white-tiled setting. KEE also serves a pristine selection of East/West oysters daily with all the trimmings. An indulgent platter of Oysters Rockefeller is a specialty. Their version of fried calamari teases my palate while the taste of their pan-seared scallops with seafood risotto and brown butter sends me into foodie heaven. There are dramatic hot or cold seafood towers, too.

For you carnivores out there, a hefty 16-ounce dry-rubbed prime sirloin is on the menu. There’s also a good beer and wine selection. It’s open Monday through Saturday.

KEE Oyster House is located at 126 E. Post Rd. in White Plains. Info: 914-437-8535 or visit www.keeoysterhouse.com.

Pizza Cookoff

The Westchester Italian Cultural Center and Pizza Cook-Off Association are co-sponsors of an inaugural Pizza Cook-Off on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Depot Square in Tuckahoe, next to the Metro-North station. It’s from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. rain or shine.

It should be a tasty affair as participants show off their best pizza recipes. Depot Square will be filled with lots of pizza, Italian food and wine, pizza and pasta demos and an Italian market. There will be live entertainment. Anyone can enter the event; admission is free.

Sponsors include San Pietro Wines & Spirits, Angelina’s Ristorante, Zero Otto Nove Trattoria and La Cucina Italian. One of the pizza judges will be Tina Zaccardi, Season Four winner of The Great American Baking Show.

For more information, call 914-265-2655 or e-mail Frank@Fortissimopizzaovens.com or 914-409-6662 or e-mail Jason@wiccny.org or visit www.wiccny.org or https://www.pizzacook-off.com/cookoff-calendar-public/september-14-2024.

Putnam County Wine & Food Fest

The 13th Annual Putnam County Wine & Food Fest will take place Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year it’s at a new location: Wells Park, at 98 Oak St. in Brewster.

Wineries, distilleries, cidermakers and food vendors from all over the region will be on hand. There will be arts and crafts, live entertainment and games. The cost for tasting tickets is $25 in advance, $35 at the gate and $15 for designated drivers. Children under 16 are admitted free.

For tickets, directions and more information, visit www.putnamcountywinefest.com.

San Gennaro Feast in Yorktown

The annual San Gennaro Feast returns to Yorktown Heights for five nights starting Sept. 18. It is fun and festive, an iconic Italian heritage festival featuring traditional Italian cuisine, amusements, games and live entertainment.

The feast kicks off with a ceremonial procession of San Gennaro, the Patron Saint of Naples, on opening night at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. The feast will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, on Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

It all takes place at 1826 Commerce St. in Yorktown Heights. Check out its Facebook page.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.