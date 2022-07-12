Raymond D’Alvia

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Raymond Anthony D’Alvia, a Croton-on-Hudson resident and former supervisor in the Town of Cortlandt, died June 19. He was 84.

He was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Jersey City, N.J. to Carl and Mary Josephine (Rucci) D’Alvia. He was a lawyer for many years. He was active in local politics and was a former chairman of the Cortlandt Republican Committee. He served as supervisor in the Town of Cortlandt in the 1970s. He enjoyed all sports, and his special passion was track and field. He was a gifted storyteller and he loved to entertain and joke with everyone he met.

He is survived by his children, Carl D’Alvia, Jennafer D’Alvia, Thea D’Alvia, Rachel Whetten and Lauren D’Alvia; his sister, Patricia Foley; and two grandchildren, Maddalena D’Alvia and Elena Whetten. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert D’Alvia.