Rallying for Change: The Imperative to Pass Plastic Reduction Bills

Plastic pollution is destroying our environment, impacting our health and making us sick, but there’s hope on the horizon.

State Sen. Peter Harckham (D-Lewisboro) and Assemblywoman Deborah Glick (D-Manhattan) are the driving force behind crucial legislation aimed at confronting our plastic crisis directly. They have sponsored two significant bills now pending: the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (A5322/S4246) and the Bigger Better Bottle Bill (A6353/S237c). These bills present tangible solutions to curbing plastic waste across the state.

It’s time for immediate action. I urge every citizen to reach out to their local senator and assemblyperson today, urging them to support these two vital bills and to ask Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to bring these bills to the floor for a vote this session. By advocating for these measures, we can make a real difference in combating plastic pollution, protecting our environment and securing a healthier future for generations to come.

We cannot wait any longer. Together, let’s push for meaningful change and ensure these bills become law. Our planet and our health depend on it.

Paula Wildermuth

Hudson, N.Y.