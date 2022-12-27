Q&A with Greenburgh’s Hispanic Community Liaison

In 2021 Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner appointed resident Maria Portilla to the newly created position of special advisor and liaison to the Hispanic community. We spoke with Portilla about her role and the changing landscape of the Hispanic community in Greenburgh and throughout Westchester.

Where were you born and raised?

Maria Portilla: I was born in Cusco, Peru. I lived in Cusco until I turned ten years old. While in Cusco, I attended a Catholic private school until we moved to the capital, Lima.

Tell us about your childhood.

Portilla: It was full of good memories. My maternal grandmother was always present in our lives. She was my best friend, and I enjoyed listening to her stories, which I now carry with me every day of my life. My father worked at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York, but he was always in touch with us. Every year during his vacations, we enjoyed spending time with him when he returned to Peru. My mother was a very calm presence and a great cook.

What’s your educational and career background?

Portilla: I first worked as a secretary for the Peruvian Air Force. Then I went back to school, and in 1991, I graduated as a licensed psychologist and completed my internship at a women’s addiction clinic.

What brought you to the US?

Portilla: In January 1993, I immigrated here because I wanted to enhance my professional career. When I first came to the US, I lived in White Plains with a friend of mine. In 2001, I bought a house in Greenburgh, where I have been living for the past 21 years.

Since I came to the US, I have served the community through my work. I was hired as a case manager at a drop-in center in Peekskill. That same year I enrolled in a master’s degree program at Pace University, and I was also given a regional equivalence of a master’s degree in psychology by International Educational Services. I graduated from Pace in 1999.

My career experience involves fields such as HIV/AIDS, therapeutic groups, sexual and physical abuse, and SA (substance abuse) counseling. I’ve worked for Project Hope, the Maitri Day Program, and the Greyston Foundation — my last job was with the Westchester County Department of Social Services. I’m currently retired.

How did the position with Greenburgh come about?

Portilla: In 2019, I ran for the position of Town Clerk. While I was campaigning, I interacted with local residents, and I learned that Hispanic residents were in need of a program where they could find staff who spoke their language to answer their questions and concerns. Many were feeling confused and frightened about the immigration speeches given by the previous presidential administration.

In 2020, when Supervisor Paul Feiner was running for reelection, he requested a Zoom meeting with Hispanic Democrats of Westchester, members who lived in Greenburgh, because he wanted to get input regarding the Latino community. During my participation in that Zoom meeting, I encouraged Mr. Feiner to create a program for Hispanic residents — a place where they can feel welcomed and safe and where they can find emotional support, information, services, and opportunities. After he won reelection, I requested a meeting with him. At the meeting, I volunteered to create the program. On October 28, 2021, Mr. Feiner named me as a Special Advisor/Liaison to the Hispanic community.

Can you summarize the position’s mission, duties, and responsibilities?

Portilla: The mission of the program is to address the needs and concerns of our Hispanic residents — to provide guidance, information, and opportunities to provide resources and services and eliminate barriers. I hold office at the Town Hall every Tuesday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. My participation in the program is on a volunteer basis; I donate my time during other weekdays, too, in order to cover the needs of the residents.

Can you give some background on the current Hispanic community demographics and how it has evolved in recent years?

Portilla: According to the last Census report, the current Hispanic population in Greenburgh is 16%. In 2019, the population was just 13%. Greenburgh Hispanic residents are primarily from Ecuador, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

What are the biggest challenges facing Westchester’s Hispanic community?

Portilla: One of the biggest challenges that the Hispanic community faces is a lack of education. Our immigrants come to the country carrying over their values, traditions, and habits, and they are totally ignorant of the rights that they are entitled to once they live here — such as zero tolerance for domestic violence and physical abuse of children, sexual harassment, human rights, labor laws, etc.

Because most of these issues can become legal matters, I advocate for the Hispanic community to be educated and learn about them and the rules, laws, and policies of the American system.

I’m going to give an example of what I mean by that. In my experience as a CPS worker, I found out that most immigrants are not familiar with the CPS laws. They continue some of the same practices common in their native countries, such as pulling the child’s hair, slamming the shoe on their body, using a belt, etc. Here, if these practices are observed by a mandated reporter (teacher, therapist, pediatrician, etc.), they will report them, and then a social worker and the police will go to the home to corroborate what was reported. If they find marks or bruises on the child’s body, the parent will be arrested, an order of protection will be issued against the parent, and the family will be separated. We obviously don’t want this for our families. If they are educated about the CPS law and the consequences, families will remain together.

Similarly, if women are educated about the laws regarding domestic violence, they will be aware that here in the US, they have rights, and there is zero tolerance for it.

What would you say are the major items on your agenda?

Portilla: The major items on the 2023 agenda are to schedule educational presentations at the Town Hall and Greenburgh Library about these issues; to create a newsletter in Spanish to publish on the website; to conduct community outreach through laundromats, grocery stores, etc., and to extend this information to authorities at the County level in order to provide a source of information [to residents throughout Westchester]. I [would like to see] the school boards of every district schedule presentations to provide this information to their Hispanic residents and to educate the parents.

Anything you’d like to share about your personal life?

Portilla: In 1974, I became a mother of my now 48 years-old son, Marco. It was the greatest personal experience of my life. I also have two beautiful and smart grandchildren, ages 30 and 16. I’m the first generation of immigrants. We are three generations of professionals. I love traveling!

What would you most like the non-Hispanic residents of Westchester to know about the county’s Hispanic community?

Portilla: Westchester’s Hispanic community is hard-working; they carry strong family ties and values — and often, the second generation in the family becomes professionals. They try their best to achieve the American dream.