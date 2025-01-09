P’ville Firefighters Remember Murdered Comrade at Vigil 29 Years Later

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Anna Carpinelli

More than 40 residents and emergency service members gathered in Graham Hills Park in Mount Pleasant Monday evening to memorialize Thomas Dorr Sr., the late Pleasantville volunteer firefighter who was murdered 29 years ago.

The annual candlelight vigil, organized by the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department, was held as police investigators and Dorr’s closest friends continue to seek answers. The investigation, considered an active cold case homicide, is led by Westchester County Department of Public Safety Lt. Jim Provenzano and Detective Kevin Nethercott from the Westchester County District Attorney’s office.

Provenzano and Nethercott spent the last year traveling across the country, re-investigating and re-interviewing witnesses, attempting to gather evidence that will lead to a break in the case.

“This still remains an active investigation. We hope to come to a conclusion at some point,” Provenzano said.

Called in to work overnight at the Pleasantville firehouse on Washington Avenue, Dorr never arrived for his shift on Jan. 7, 1996, in the midst of an historic blizzard. The next day, a search throughout Graham Hills Park led to the discovery of Dorr’s body, bludgeoned and beaten and buried in snow.

Discovered less than 200 feet from his home, Dorr had slices across his body, including his neck, and his head had been struck inward. Having stood at 6-foot-7, authorities speculate that Dorr was initially attacked from the rear and rendered unconscious since there was no sign of a struggle. Minimal physical evidence was collected from the scene because heavy snow likely obliterated most of it.

At the time of Dorr’s death, his wife, Jane Sawyer Dorr, was reportedly home, while the location of her son from a previous marriage, Jeff Sawyer, was unknown. Since early in the investigation, both had been considered primary suspects. In last year’s in-depth exposé, Examiner Publisher Adam Stone dissected possible motives. However, Westchester County police have not revealed if the two are being actively investigated.

Dorr and his wife had one son, Thomas Dorr Jr., who has never been identified as a suspect. None of Dorr’s immediate family members have attended the annual vigil.

During the ceremony, Dorr’s friends spoke on his behalf. Referred to as a “gentle giant,” Dorr was considerate, knowledgeable and dedicated, having devoted over 20 years of service to volunteer firefighting, said those who knew him well.

“Tom was a guy that, if you mentioned his name, everyone would say he’s a great guy,” said John Brooks, a fellow firefighter and the primary organizer of the vigil. “Everyone would say that, all the time. We miss him a lot, and we hope that, someday, we can get to the bottom of this.”

Concluding the ceremony was Holy Innocents Church Rev. Philip Nolan, who led a prayer calling for justice, peace and continued strength for the community.

“It’s been almost 30 years, that’s a testament to you, to his memory, your hope for justice, your care for him and the strength of this community,” Nolan said.

Firefighters vow to continue holding the vigil until the murder is solved and the person or individuals responsible are brought to justice. By continuing to hold the vigil every year near the anniversary of his death, they reignite Dorr’s memory, reminding the community of his terrible fate.

“He is not resting in peace yet, until justice is served,” Brooks said.

Westchester County Police urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact them. Provenzano said police are willing to investigate any lead, old or new.

To contact Westchester County police, the public can call the tip line at 800-898-TIPS (8477) or send an e-mail, text or small video clip to tips@wccops.com. People can also send tips via the WCPD Mobile App. It contains a home screen Submit-a-Tip button that allows tips to be sent. It is available for Apple and Android phones. Enter Westchester County PD in the app store search bar to locate and download it.

All those who submit tips can choose to remain anonymous. All correspondences will be kept confidential.