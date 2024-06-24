Putnam Valley’s Just Play Soccer Club Has Dream Season

By David Taber, Examiner News Photojournalist

The Just Play Soccer Club (JPSC) B2010P team, which rosters players age 14 or younger (U14), finished its 2023-24 regular season with a record of 13 wins, 0 losses, 0 draws. Their season goal differential was a mind-boggling +70; they scored 74 goals and only allowed 4. And those stats are even more impressive considering that they competed in the Elite Academy League (EAL), one of the top youth soccer leagues in the nation. JPSC B2010P’s division included teams throughout New York State.

Following the regular season, JPSC B2010P went on to the playoffs in St. Louis, where they competed against teams from Atlanta, Hawaii and Central Washington. From the league pool of nearly 100 elite U14 teams from across the U.S., JPSC B2010P finished third overall.

Other season accomplishments for the team, which along with the Joe Palumbo Soccer Academy (JPSA), is part of Palumbo Soccer, include reaching the NY State Cup finals, where they lost 1-0, and winning the gold division of the Elite Development Program League Cup. Both are tournaments open to the top teams from New York (and Connecticut for the latter).

The B2010P team is unique in that one of its top players is Karina Arraiano, the only girl playing with the boys in the entire EAL BU14 Northeast Division. Arraiano, who resides in Cortlandt Manor, is not only a top player but also one of the team’s three captains. According to James Palumbo, President & CEO of Palumbo Soccer, “JPSC supports individual development within a team concept, and based on Karina’s attitude, effort, commitment, and soccer-playing level, the JPSC B2010P team was the most appropriate fit. We are proud of her deserved membership in this team and her great contribution to its achievements.”

As for what it’s like playing with boys, Arraiano notes: “Since I was a little girl, I have enjoyed playing soccer no matter who I am with or against. I have always played with the boys, which has benefited my development. I am committed to learning each day and dream of playing professionally some day.”

While the B2010P team has already had a fantastic full season, they have one more event, which starts this week. The team is currently in Algarve, Portugal along with the JPSC B2007/U17 team. Both teams are competing in the Challenge Cup, which brings together over 200 elite youth soccer teams from around the world. The tournament not only provides the kids with great soccer competition, but also the chance to experience another culture and celebrate their success.

Offering players the opportunity to travel is just one way that JPSC provides kids with personal growth opportunities beyond soccer. But on the soccer front, the club is rapidly becoming a go-to destination for soccer-enthused kids from Northern Westchester and Putnam County. JPSC is one of very few clubs in the Lower Hudson Valley that has multiple full-size outdoor fields and its own soccer training facility housing two indoor fields. Palumbo notes: “The construction of the indoor facility at our home has been advantageous for the players, coaches and families participating in the JPSC and Academy all year long. The weather conditions in the Northeast region require a safe indoor facility to keep consistent training. The indoor facility aids youth soccer players’ development and serves the community through exercise classes, rentals, birthday parties and much more. The facility will offer significant new initiatives in 2024-25.”

JPSC fielded 25 boys’ teams and girls’ teams for the 2023-24 season, competing in different leagues based on skill level. The range of different teams affords JPSC players who demonstrate improvement to move to higher-level teams.

This summer, the JPSA will run weekly soccer camps for kids of all ages and skill levels. It will be their 25th consecutive year running summer camps at 7 Bryant Pond Road in Putnam Valley, and their indoor facility guarantees full days of soccer even when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Palumbo’s JPSC has already seen hundreds of its players go on to play college soccer, and based on their current momentum, the number will continue to rise over the next few years. But for James Palumbo, while success on the field is very important, making the club accessible, inclusive and a forever-home for all participants is the ultimate goal.