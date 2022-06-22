Putnam Valley Man Sentenced for Assaulting Handcuffed Inmate

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Putnam Valley man was sentenced last week for assaulting a handcuffed inmate at a Mount Vernon hospital in 2019.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said James Ready, 29, a former Mount Vernon police officer, was sentenced June 14 to three years of probation after pleading guilty to assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

According to Rocah, on November 23, 2019, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Ready was guarding a handcuffed and shackled inmate who was receiving medical attention at Montefiore-Mount Vernon Hospital.

As Ready was attempting to return the inmate to Mount Vernon police headquarters, he threw the inmate to the floor, causing injury to his head and body. The incident was captured on hospital surveillance video.

Following an investigation, Ready was arrested January 28, 2020 by the District Attorney’s Office. At the time of the incident, Ready was a probationary officer. He later resigned from the police department.