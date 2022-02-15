Putnam Valley Drops Panas; Brewster’s Galgano Grabs 1,000th Rebound

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Despite its potential No.5 seed, PUTNAM VALLEY has officially become the team nobody in Class B wants to face after the visiting League III-E champion Tigers (12-7) stunned Class A WALTER PANAS, 55-52, in a back-and-forth affair that saw PV junior star Eva DeChent rock the Panthers for 23 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. PV senior G Amanda Orlando had 17 points and G Nai Torres added 11, including seven in the pivotal fourth quarter. The Tigers needed contributions across the board against the Panthers, the likely No.3 seed in the playoffs, and they got that and then some from Ava Harman (two points, seven rebounds) and Nat Mazza (two points, six rebounds).

“I think it’s a good confidence booster and a step in the right direction leading into playoffs,” said DeCchent, who could walk into a triple-double at any time. “This was our first good win of the season and it put us in a good place. We are excited to keep getting better and keep winning.”

Panas freshman G Cadence Nicholas continued her ascent with 21 points and four rebounds while classmate Sofia Tavarez had 12 points, four assists and four steals. Junior F Kelsey Cregan had seven points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (17-3) while junior F Julia Gallinger added six points and snagged six caroms.

“We will be fine,” Panas Coach Matt Evangelista insisted. “Putnam Valley is excellent and they made the big plays they needed to make.”

BREWSTER senior Grace Galgano became the first Bear in history – boys or girls – to snag 1,000 rebounds and score 1,000 points when she hauled in 10 boards to go with 32 points and six blocks in the Brewster’s 52-30 win over visiting YORKTOWN last Wednesday. Additionally, Galgano passed Jody Tassone (1992) to become the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,114 points (and counting). Galgano then celebrated Senior Night with 25 points, 20 rebounds and seven blocks in a 49-21 win over visiting Somers.

Outbracket playoff games will commence on Thursday, Feb.17 in Class A with first-round games to follow on Feb.19. Class AA out brackets are scheduled to start on Feb.18 with the opening round to follow on Feb.22. Class B’s first-round opens on Feb.22 and Class C on Feb. 23.