Putnam Service Dogs Seeks Volunteer Puppy Raisers

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Here’s what Janet Barnetta, the raiser of Danny, says about raising him for Putnam Service Dogs: “I loved raising him. I loved saving a dog, and I love seeing how he’s helping someone and changing their life.”

Danny came from North Shore Animal League America as a puppy. He’s now a sweet, loving, gentle 90 lb guy. He’s helping a young woman who uses a wheelchair. Putnam Service Dogs trains mixed breed rescues as their service dogs, selected for their temperament, potential, and skills.

Putnam Service Dogs raisers range in age from 24-84. They live within an hour of Brewster, NY. They love, care for, exercise, socialize, and train the pup in basic obedience cues under the guidance of Putnam Service Dogs’ trainers. Why do raisers do it? To help someone less fortunate. To make a difference. To live with a great dog for 12-16 months. To support Putnam Service Dogs’ mission — free service dogs for people with physical disabilities other than blindness.

Putnam Service Dogs is holding 2 Informational Meetings locally, both 10:30-11:45 am:

Sat., Sept. 10, Putnam Diner, 2600 NY 22, Patterson

Sat., Sept. 17, Mill Plain Diner, 14 Mill Plain Rd., Danbury

Free coffee.

For more information: info@putnamservicedogs.org, or call 917-449-5359.

Puppy Raiser Application/more information on the website: putnamservicedogs.org

This is a press release provided by the organization. It has been lightly edited and is being published by Examiner Media as a public service