Putnam Seeks State-Run Testing Site; County Reaches 106 Positive Cases, Provides Town-by-Town Breakdown

Putnam is seeking a state-run testing site as confirmed positive cases in the county stretched into triple digits, at 106.
With the number of local cases of COVID-19 increasing daily, it is essential that county residents continue to stay at home, stay safe and practice social distancing, County Executive MaryEllen Odell.
“We need to do our best to slow the spread of the outbreak, to flatten the curve, and protect our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed,” Odell stated in a press release. “I really want to commend all of our residents for taking these orders as seriously as they have. The public response countywide has been fantastic.”
As of Friday morning, March 27, Putnam had 106 positive COVID-19 cases. Every town in the county has positive cases. This is the breakdown of positive cases by town:
Carmel 56
Kent 13
Patterson 6
Phillipstown 6
Putnam Valley 8
Southeast 17
“We are working hard at trying to get a state-run testing site in Putnam County, so that we can have the most accurate and complete information on the outbreak as quickly as possible,” the press release stated.