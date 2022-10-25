Putnam Republican Will Be Casting a Vote for Harckham

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I am writing this letter in support of state Sen. Peter Harckham, and ask voters to re-elect him on Nov.8. He has done a great job for the 40th Senate District and Putnam County.

Two years ago, when Sen. Harckham was seeking re-election and I was a Carmel Republican Committee member, I publicly supported him by writing letters to the editor and even personally paid for advertisements in local newspapers. I took a little heat from some of my fellow Republican Committee members, but I explained to them this: Sen. Harckham is a good man and he can deliver for our community.

I still stand by this statement.

Recently, I read that Sen. Harckham secured $500,000 for Putnam Hospital to reopen its Birthing Center, which closed in March. At a press conference, Sen. Harckham noted, “This community hospital is one of the most important assets in Putnam County, but without the Birthing Center it cannot be viable.”

Additionally, Sen. Harckham appropriated $215,852 in state grant funding for major upgrades and structural repairs to the Reed Memorial Library in Carmel. I have been informed that he is assisting the Town of Carmel with the issues regarding contaminated water in the Carmel/Mahopac water districts as well, and secured $100,000 more to help the town finance a study and come up with a solution to this urgent water problem so all residents can live safely and have fresh drinking water.

This year, Sen. Harckham delivered record state funding for Putnam County schools in his district: $19.6 million in additional aid in the past four years.

And let’s not forget that, thanks to Sen. Harckham, a nearly $6 million state aid penalty facing the Mahopac Central School District as a result of administrative errors committed more than 10 years ago was forgiven in the 2020-21 state budget.

FYI: In four years, Sen. Harckham has delivered $3.9 million in state funding to Putnam County: new vehicles and equipment for local police and fire departments and other first responders, investments in local municipalities and highway infrastructure improvements.

So, once again, as a registered Republican, I will be casting my vote for Sen. Peter Harckham. His proven record of working for all of us and getting the job done is just what we need.

Robert Buckley

Mahopac