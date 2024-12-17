Putnam Legislature Chair’s Lack of Civility Should Force His Resignation

The Putnam County Legislature has become a house divided, not by political party, but by two distinct factions, each operating under a vastly different set of rules. This division has become increasingly apparent over the past several months, when policy has clearly taken a backseat to politics, resulting in a toxic environment, particularly for those who dare to question the authority of Chairman Paul Jonke.

Mr. Jonke has demonstrated a consistent pattern of disrespect and disregard for any colleague who dares to challenge his decisions or opinions. His behavior toward female colleagues who do not conform to his expectations is particularly egregious, marked by misogynistic comments and actions.

I was utterly appalled by what I witnessed during the legislature’s Dec. 10 special meeting, where Chairman Jonke questioned Legislator Nancy Montgomery’s ability to read, and repeatedly shut down and demeaned Legislator Erin Crowley, because both of them had the audacity to ask questions rather than simply parrot the company line.

It is clear that Mr. Jonke is unfit to serve as chairman. His leadership style is divisive and counterproductive, and his behavior is a disgrace to the office he holds. The people of Putnam County deserve a legislature that is fair, transparent and respectful of all its members.

I urge the legislature to take immediate action to address this issue and to restore a sense of civility and cooperation to the governing body. It is not sufficient to let his term as chairman expire at the end of the year; he should resign immediately.

Phyllis Brooks

Hamlet of Carmel