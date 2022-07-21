Putnam Hospital Names New Vice President of Medical Affairs

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A familiar face has joined Putnam Hospital’s leadership team. Dr. Keyur Ajbani is the new vice president of medical affairs at the facility.

In his new role, Ajbani acts as a liaison between the medical staff and hospital management. He is responsible for the oversight of clinical quality and medical standards of care at Putnam Hospital. Ajbani started his position on July 11.

“As a longtime team member at Putnam Hospital, Dr. Ajbani is a great fit for this leadership role, as he is familiar with hospital operations and has fostered strong relationships with the medical staff,” Putnam Hospital President Dr. Mark Hirko said. “I look forward to working together in enhancing operations and building a bright future at Putnam Hospital.”

Ajbani is well-known to the Putnam Hospital community. He has served as the Emergency Department’s chairman of emergency services with TeamHealth Northeast since 2016 and will continue in that role alongside his new position. Prior to that, he was chairman of emergency services at Vassar Brothers Medical Center from 2013 to 2016. He was also an emergency physician at Putnam Hospital from 2006 to 2012.

“I look forward to helping bring Putnam Hospital into its new era in clinical care for our local and surrounding communities,” Ajbani said. “Our transformational project has many objectives that will strengthen the services we are able to provide to our community both within and outside the hospital. Collaborating with the excellent physician and leadership base at Putnam has always been a pleasure and, in my new role, I look to build upon those relationships to achieve our goals.”