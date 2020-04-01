Putnam Hospital, County Join Forces to Produce Digital Dashboard

Putnam County and Putnam Hospital Center are working together to produce a daily COVID-19 dashboard with local data about the epidemic, Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell announced this afternoon.

“Our daily dashboard already includes the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Putnam, by town, gender and age of those affected,” Odell stated in a press release. “Now that Putnam Hospital is sharing its information with the county, we will also be able to include hospital admissions and more. We want the public to have as complete a picture as possible of the local impact of the coronavirus epidemic.”

Putnam Hospital, for its part, is urging residents to stay home to ease the burden on the health care system, explained Peter Kelly, president of the hospital.

“We hope that by sharing hospital data with the Putnam County Health Department on a daily basis, we will show the community how important it is to follow these urgent guidelines,” Kelly remarked. “This is for everyone’s benefit.”

The dashboard will be posted daily to the county website at www.putnamcountyny.com/covid19/.

The county is asking that any questions about the data provided by Putnam Hospital be directed to the hospital.