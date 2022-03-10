Putnam County Clerk’s Office to Host Passport Saturday April 2

Thursday, March 10, 2022
The Putnam County Clerk’s Office will be hosting Putnam County Passport Saturday on April 2 at its office at 40 Gleneida Avenue in Carmel from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide passport information to U.S. citizens and to accept passport applications. 

The event is available by appointment only. Information on the cost and how to apply for a U.S. passport as well as the link to make the necessary appointment is available at the Putnam County Clerk’s Website located at www.putnamcountyny.gov/county-clerk. Only the applicants and necessary parents/guardians will be permitted to enter the office for the appointment. 

U.S. citizens must present a valid passport book when entering or re-entering the United States by air.  U.S. citizens entering the United States from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda at land borders and seaports of entry must present a passport book, passport card, or other travel documents approved by the U.S. government.

County Clerk Michael C. Bartolotti can be reached at 845-808-1142 X.49301 for any questions or concerns regarding obtaining a U.S. Passport or traveling abroad.

