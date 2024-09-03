Public Must Be Aware of Lawler’s Pattern for Spinning the Truth

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

Congressman Mike Lawler constantly spins the truth.

Let’s start with Lawler’s written pledge dated Oct. 7, 2022, to the extremist group Moms for Liberty actively trying to ban books nationwide.

Lawler endorsed Christine Sculty, the founder of Westchester Save Our Schools. Save Our Schools also fought to ban books. Lawler is so bold that he actually sells merchandise on his website emblazoned with the name Save Our Schools.

Mr. Lawler attempted to further enable book banning and discrimination against LGBTQ students through the failed Congressional Parents Bill of Rights that he co-sponsored. All this as he states he believes that parents, not bureaucrats, have the right to have a say in their children’s education.

Mike Lawler, the bureaucrat, spins the truth.

Wikipedia prohibited Mr. Lawler from editing his own profile. They called this “conflict-of-interest editing,” stating that it “undermines public confidence.”

Mike Lawler, the editor, spins the truth.

Up until January, Congressman Lawler refused to permit the press to attend his town hall events. Lawler didn’t want his answers recorded so he could be fact-checked or so his responses to voters couldn’t be compared to his voting record. According to Common Cause, “The press plays a critical role in maintaining communication and transparency between our elected officials and the public.”

Mike Lawler, the opaque, spins the truth.

In March, Lawler said the Republican Party should work harder to understand where average Americans stand on reproductive rights. These are calming words to imply he’ll support abortion while at the same time stating he’s clearly pro-life and fully supports Donald Trump who was the catalyst in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Mike Lawler, the MAGA extremist, spins the truth so much it makes us dizzy.

Mark A. Lieberman

Yorktown Heights

Mark A. Lieberman is a former chair of the Yorktown Democratic Committee.