Public Meeting to be Held at Tilly Foster Farm Aug. 25

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell is inviting the public to come learn about the history and future of the Tilly Foster Farm and Educational Center at a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting of the Physical Services Committee of the Putnam County Legislature will be held at the Barn at Tilly Foster Farm, on Route 312 in Southeast.

“When the county took over running Tilly Foster in 2014, we held a meeting seeking input from the public about what they wanted to see at the property,” Odell said. “Now that I’m in my last year as County Executive, I want to show those who have been following our progress all along, as well as those who have not yet visited the farm and education center, all the amazing work that’s going on every day at Tilly Foster.”

Representatives from Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES will speak about the Culinary Arts and Animal Care programs that high school students from throughout the region study at Tilly Foster. Officials from Cornell Cooperative Extension, the County Tourism Department and others will fill the public in on past and upcoming events and collaborations with the community.

“Tilly Foster Farm and Educational Center represents the Farm-to-Table ethos that the Hudson Valley is famous for,” Putnam County Tourism Director Tracey Walsh said. “Tilly draws tourists to Putnam County. It puts us on the map as the Gateway to the Hudson Valley, which is a very good map to be on these days.”

Legislator Carl Albano, chair of the Physical Services Committee, said the Aug. 25th meeting was being held at the farm because: “We just want to make sure that our own residents know what a great place we have developed. We are inviting the public in to see all we provide here.”