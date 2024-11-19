Public Funding for Key Nonprofits is Essential to Maintain Quality of Life

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Dear Neighbors and Friends,

One of the most rewarding parts of serving in government is being able to secure funding for community nonprofits doing valuable work supporting community needs.

I’m glad to announce that I was able to secure funding for two community nonprofits from the existing 2024 budget that will be dispersed to them before the end of the calendar year. This funding is separate from ongoing discussions about the 2025 budget negotiations.

The first allocation is for the Ossining Children’s Center (OCC), a staple in our community for early childhood education and care. OCC is receiving $10,000 for its Giving Garden Program, which has been up and running for over 20 years. This wonderful program teaches children ages 3 to 5 how to plant, care for and harvest their own vegetable and herb gardens.

With this funding from Westchester County, OCC will be able to expand this programming to include elementary students in grades K-6. Through the Giving Garden Program, children also learn about plant life cycles, the local ecosystem and the nutritional benefits of locally grown foods.

The second allocation is for the Croton Caring Committee, an essential community organization providing care to families and elderly neighbors. CCC is receiving $10,000 for its Food Basket Program, supplying families in need with essential food support four times a year during school holidays, when access to school meals is limited.

Each family participating in the program receives four to six boxes of perishable and non-perishable food items for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Last year, this program was able to reach over 300 local individuals, including 160 children, in just the month of December alone. With this funding, the Food Basket Program hopes to expand the scope of its aid.

I am delighted to secure funding for these programs, and I am looking forward to continuing to work with local nonprofits to help address the challenges facing community members.

Is there a local nonprofit doing great work that you think I should meet with? E-mail me at ulaj@westchesterlegislators.com to connect us.

Emiljana Ulaj

Westchester County Legislator

District 9