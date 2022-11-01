Public Can Be Assured New York State’s Elections Are Secure, Reliable

November 8 is a very important Election Day. As president of the League of Women Voters of Westchester County, I would like to reassure voters that New York State elections are secure and reliable.

New York’s election process is administered by a bipartisan team of election workers. Workers representing both major parties oversee ballot counting, a common practice nationwide to provide checks and balances in the election process. Election administrators, board employees and election inspectors/poll workers are required to be residents of your county. The people who run our elections are not strangers. They are members of our communities – neighbors, friends and family.

Every step of our election process is monitored and secured from the voter registration process to the post-election audit. The voter registration process in New York State ensures that only those meeting state eligibility requirements are able to vote, and it helps keep track of who has cast a ballot. Registered voters can vote early in person, or on Election Day in person, or by absentee ballot. All absentee ballots must be returned by mail, or in person during early voting or on Election Day at any poll location in our county, or at the Westchester Board of Elections in White Plains. Secure drop boxes are posted at every poll location, and are monitored by trained election inspectors.

Ballots are submitted to election machines that have been pre-approved by the state Board of Elections. Each piece of election equipment is tested before being used on Election Day and all voting machines are barred from connecting to the internet. Finally, all county boards of elections must conduct post-election audits to further verify results.

Whichever way you choose to vote this year, know that by doing so you are making democracy work.

Kathy Meany

President, League of Women Voters of Westchester County