Prohibiting Battery Energy Storage Systems Doesn’t Answer Our Problems



The article “Carmel Amends Zoning to Ban Battery Storage Systems” on Oct. 24 features a town resident claiming the ban “protects every resident in this town.” However, this assertion stems from misconceptions about battery storage systems, a key component of the transition away from fossil fuels.

Understanding the facts is crucial. Battery storage systems are in use all over the country. They are vital for a clean and efficient electric grid by storing renewable energy for later use. While concerns about potential fires is understandable, it’s important to disconnect this concern from the e-bike fires that make headlines, but result from improper charging.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are highly regulated. In response to the three BESS fires last year, New York is implementing enhanced codes, safety features and inspections for these installations. Safety systems are designed to contain incidents. Even before these enhancements, none of the fires in New York resulted in any toxic residue or harm to surrounding communities.

The Hudson Valley has already faced numerous climate-related challenges, including heat waves, flooding and droughts, all exacerbated by fossil fuel reliance. Transitioning to clean energy is not just beneficial; it is essential for our safety and well-being. The new battery energy storage systems play a critical role in this shift.

I hope the Town of Carmel will reconsider its moratorium. Embracing battery storage technology is key to advancing our energy infrastructure and combating the effects of climate change while ensuring the safety of our communities.

Catherine Campbell

Sleepy Hollow