Producing and Consuming Wine Through the Virus and Regulations

Last week’s column focused on wine-themed movies to view as you wile away the increasing down-time some of us are experiencing.

As you might expect, I received inquiries on how to enjoy wines, in self, or family, confinement.

With that in mind, I began thinking about the multiple hardships the pandemic has thrust on the wine industry and wine consumers. Those entrenched on the front lines of the pandemic, healthcare workers and those supporting the essential service industries, are sacrificing their professional time, their family togetherness and even their health, all in support of their fellow citizens. Can we ever adequately express our gratitude to them? I think not.

There has been much publicity concerning the role of wine-associated businesses as “essential services.” Whether you think this is an effort by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to accommodate – or sedate – the populace, the fact remains that the nationwide wine industry, from the winemaker through to the consumer, has been disrupted in ways not otherwise foreseen.

As you might expect, numerous acronyms have surfaced regarding the pandemic and its effects. One lighthearted attempt: we are all encouraged to Shelter in Place. I prefer the inference of the acronym: SIP. Hmm. Well-advised guidance.

Herewith, a synopsis of the impact of legislature, and common sense, on the wine industry and our wine consumption habits.

Wineries. The coronavirus has not ventured into the vineyards and social distancing has not affected the ability of workers to cultivate the land. Spring budding is taking place in its normal cycle; workers are cultivating and pruning at a safe distance from each other.

In the wineries however, this is not the case. Winemakers pride themselves on working shoulder to shoulder to apply exacting standards for aging barrels of wine and in many cases for blending complementary wine. No longer able to ply their craft in this manner, many have resorted to Facetime, Skype, Zoom and other platforms to conduct virtual work sessions.

In the tasting rooms, the effects are devastating. Tourism is non-existent and regulations have shut the doors. Winery owners are promoting direct-to-consumer sales, even waiving shipping charges in several instances. This is a unique opportunity for consumers.

Consumers’ Wine Experience. Permit me to state the obvious: wine is a discretionary purchase, not a staple, especially if you’ve been laid off or dismissed.

Just as restaurants and food outlets have instituted curbside pickups and doorstep deliveries, so, too, your local wine retailer. Please support these local businesses, your neighbors, as they attempt to weather the storm. More than ever, “shop local” has a direct impact on the vitality and survival of our community fiber.

Virtual Food and Wine Socializing. It was inevitable that we would make the next leap forward (or backward) in social engagement. But virtual culinary experiences? Who could have imagined sharing wine or a meal through an app on an electronic device? How many of you have succumbed? I have.

The business app, Zoom, has transformed society. Sheltered in place, a growing number of consumers are reaching out for virtual communal food and wine sharing. With seemingly limitless bounds of participants, consumers are planning and scheduling Zoom get-togethers such as:

Zoom cocktail hours. Raise your glass with friends to recreate the camaraderie of group settings.

Zoom live-streaming tastings with producers. Example: California producer Ampelos Cellars has Friday night virtual events. Participants bask in the virtual warmth and sunshine of a vineyard tour and then share a specific wine.

Zoom wine tasting events. Share several wines and offer your opinions and scores on each wine. Which is the group favorite? How long can the group maintain its focus before digressing to socializing?

Zoom dinner parties. Enjoy a common delivery-meal and a common wine (or wines) with friends, comparing notes and opinions on the cuisine, the wine and the inevitable world events discussion.

Where are all these changes heading? A new digital age of food and wine indulgence? Is virtual reality the next frontier? Hopefully, we’ll all persevere through the next few weeks and experience these in a brighter and clearer light.

