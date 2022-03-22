Previewing the Contenders and Pretenders at the Academy Awards

By Rick M. Pezzullo

The 94th Academy Awards will be held this Sunday, Mar. 27. Here is a look at the 10 films nominated for Best Picture, and some of my predicted winners in the key categories.

Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in this dark comedy in what could plausibly be real-life events. Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) discovers a previously unknown comet that is confirmed by her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), to be an extinction-level threat and is set to hit Earth in six months. Dibiasky and Mindy attempt to warn the world’s powers of this threat, but it largely falls on deaf ears as the economy, politics and social media buzz take priority in a society that has lost sense of what is important and what is clickbait. The analogies to current society (i.e., COVID) are glaringly obvious, but are done in a way that conveys intelligence and wit in the storytelling.

The star-studded cast that also included Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance and Timothee Chalamet played their respective roles well and had me laughing harder than I have in a while watching a film. While the ending may not please all viewers, the film did a masterful job of balancing humor and stark reality. “Don’t Look Up” provides meaningful social commentary while also producing well-written humor and will be a dark horse contender.

Rick’s Flicks: 9/10

Where to Watch: Netflix

Licorice Pizza

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” is a coming-of-age film set in the 1970s that stars two characters with a relatively significant age discrepancy. Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), a high school student, falls in love with Alana Kane (Alana Haim), who is 10 years his senior who is working at his high school picture day. They end up becoming friends and collaborate on various life endeavors, but their underlying feelings for each other create wedges between them.

While the film has an indie/Sundance vibe that critics salivate over, it was difficult to take away a message from the movie. Haim and Hoffman were both excellent and seem to have strong futures ahead of them, but it was difficult to overlook the obvious elephant in the room – a 25-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy engaging in a romantic relationship. It was off-putting and certainly awkward.

Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn both make appearances, which seemed out of place, and frankly, unnecessary. If you’re looking for a ‘70s-era film that gives a nod to the Valley in California, then you’ll probably enjoy “Licorice Pizza.” Despite the accolades it has accumulated, I don’t expect the film to come away with many awards on Sunday.

Rick’s Flicks: 6.5/10

Where to Watch: In theaters or major streaming services (for a fee)

Belfast

“Belfast,” directed and written by Kenneth Branagh, is a drama surrounding the events of the 1969 riots involving Northern Ireland Protestant radicals attacking Catholic homes and businesses through the lens of nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill). Buddy’s family is Protestant, but his father and family get harassed by the radicals to join their effort despite refusing numerous times. This creates an unsafe environment for Buddy and his family and forces them to think about their long-term future in Belfast.

Hill is exceptional and an undeniably likeable character taking home best young actor awards from multiple organizations. Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds deliver outstanding performances as Buddy’s supportive grandparents as he navigates the problems of an elementary school child mixed in with political and sectarian violence. The black-and-white film seemed to fit the dreariness and hopelessness of the community at the time.

While I enjoyed the film and many moments were touching, “Belfast” left me wanting something more regarding a long-term resolution to the overarching conflict. The film is expected to do well with its seven nominations and I would expect a win for Original Screenplay.

Rick’s Flicks: 7.5/10

Where to watch: In theaters or major streaming services (for a fee)

The Power of the Dog

Directed and written by Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” is a western drama set in early 20th century Montana. Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George (Jesse Plemons) are brothers who own a cattle ranch and whose relationship becomes strained as Phil vehemently disapproves of George’s new wife, Rose (Kirsten Dunst). Rose has a son, Peter (Kodit Smit-McPhee), who Phil taunts and ridicules for not being tough or masculine. Phil tries to make amends with Peter and takes him under his wing to learn horseback riding and other skills, which depresses Rose and drives her further into despair.

While I understand the themes of toxic masculinity and jealousy that are readily apparent in the film, I could not help but be terribly bored. The first hour revolves mainly around Phil insulting and demeaning Rose. While not all movies need to be “feel-good,” the ends don’t justify the means of what the viewer must endure.

The acting is certainly a strong point of the film as it received four Oscar nominations in acting categories and 11 nominations overall. Cumberbatch does his best to be unlikeable and Smit-McPhee does well to play an awkward but intelligent young male out of his element.

Despite my critical opinion, “The Power of the Dog” is expected to be a frontrunner for Best Picture and Best Director on Sunday.

Rick’s Flicks: 4/10

Where to watch: Netflix

CODA

Sundance film festival darling “CODA” is a coming-of-age film directed by Sian Heder surrounding the life of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), the only member of her family who can hear. Ruby’s passion is singing and she is very talented, unbeknownst to her family. However, Ruby finds herself feeling obligated to help her family on their fishing boat because they don’t have anyone else to interpret and communicate business transactions and endeavors.

Ruby’s choir teacher takes her under his wing and pushes for her to apply to the prestigious Berklee College of Music, but Ruby’s family implores her to stay and help with the business, which makes her feel as though she cannot live her own life. The film shines a light on a lesser-known problem of families with multiple members who are deaf and the burden that comes with being a CODA (child of deaf adults).

The acting is sensational and features three deaf actors in leading roles. Troy Kotsur has received numerous accolades and will be a leading contender for Best Supporting Actor. Emilia Jones delivers a breakout performance in a way that her character seems both genuine and relatable. I appreciated that “CODA” portrayed the hearing impaired in a light that showed that they are able to live normal lives and have families, but can have difficulty interacting with society.

While “CODA” is a tad predictable, it was refreshing to see an Oscar-nominated film that was able to tackle a complex issue and not be elitist, boring and a chore to get through. “CODA” has momentum after its win at the Screen Actors Guild awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast and has a chance to be a well-deserved dark horse for Best Picture on Oscar Sunday.

Rick’s Flicks: 9/10

Where to watch: Apple TV+

West Side Story

Directed by Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” is the most recent adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical and 1961 film. Inspired by “Romeo and Juliet,” the film involves two young lovers, Maria (Rachel Zegler) and Tony (Ansel Elgort), who come from opposite sides of a gang war between Puerto Rican and white members of the Upper West Side in New York City. Complexities arise as Maria’s brother, Bernardo (David Alvarez), is overprotective and doesn’t like the idea of Tony, who is on parole, dating his sister.

The first thing that stood out in the film was the excellent cinematography and lighting that brings the movie to life. The colors were vivid, which made the costumes and set pop off the screen. The choreography, to my untrained eye, seemed top-notch and the film was able to capture this achievement from all angles. Zegler and Elgort do well and seem to have chemistry, but I wouldn’t say they are deserving of any acting accolades despite their vocal talent. Ariana DeBose is the true star of the film as Bernardo’s girlfriend, showing acting range and personality that should garner an award for Best Supporting Actress.

My real issue with the film is the outrageous fanaticism of love that can be expected in any work based on Shakespeare. I found myself with no real emotional attachment to the characters because their circumstances seemed so wildly unrealistic. “West Side Story” was entertaining and a treat for fans of musicals. It should be in contention for Best Production Design, Costume Design and Sound.

Rick’s Flicks: 8/10

Where to watch: Disney+

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo Del Toro’s latest film is a psychological thriller set in the 1940s telling the tale of Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper). Carlisle joins a carnival crew and learns the tricks of the trade of being a mentalist. He then takes his deception on the road with his love interest, Molly (Rooney Mara), and faces peril as he attempts to dupe higher profile clients.

The film’s strength lies in the character development, and Cooper delivers another exceptional performance that may have been overlooked. The blurred lines of good and evil are explored and the movie keeps you wondering from start to finish. Cate Blanchett is also at her best playing a psychologist who looks to expose Carlisle for who he really is. There’s standout production design as the film oozes the darkness of a neo-noir thriller. The cinematography and shadowy scenes maintain the ominous mood and keep the film teetering on the edge of the horror genre.

“Nightmare Alley” may not take home many awards, but is certainly worthy of viewing for those seeking an intriguing character analysis.

Rick’s Flicks: 8.5/10

Where to watch: HBO Max

Drive My Car

Written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car” is a drama involving Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima), an actor and director whose wife passes away. He gets invited to put on his play and is assigned Misaki Watari (Toko Miura) as his personal driver. Yusuke develops a close relationship to Misaki as they both share stories of their personal regret and sorrow.

If you’re looking for a film with action and suspense, this is not your type of movie. While “Drive My Car” explores complex emotional themes, it does not lend itself to a three-hour runtime. I appreciated the depth to which the main characters were developed, but I found myself wondering where the climax was and if I cared to get there.

“Drive My Car” will take home top prize for Best Foreign Language Film, but do not expect a treasure trove of awards.

Rick’s Flicks: 6.5/10

Where to watch: HBO Max

Dune

Based on the iconic 1965 novel written by Frank Herbert, “Dune” is a science fiction film that centers around Paul Atreides who is in line to become Duke. House Atreides is in constant conflict with House Harkonnen and is sent to rule over the desert planet of Arrakis. Devoid of abundant water supply, Arrakis is vital to the galaxy’s economy due to its abundance of “spice.” This spice gives people heightened awareness and consciousness, but also makes them dependent on its use. It is also valuable for navigation and interstellar travel.

Complex political intricacies become apparent and House Atreides tries to broker a diplomatic relationship with the indigenous people, known as the Fremen. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) discovers he has heightened abilities along with his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson).

Keep in mind that this movie is only a part one and covers half of the novel. It is long, but visually stunning. Much of the film lays the foundation and character development in preparation for the epic part two.

The cast does well, but there are moments of subpar writing. Chalamet and Ferguson are standouts as well as Oscar Isaac and Jason Mamoa, who seem to fit nicely in whatever film they’re involved in.

As someone who read the novel, I enjoyed the film, but I wasn’t blown away. For science fiction fans, it is a film worth investing the time, but don’t expect it to reach a pinnacle.

Rating: 7.5/10

Where to watch: Coming soon to HBO Max (included), Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Apple TV, Google Play (All for a fee)

King Richard

Based on the father who raised Venus and Serena Williams, “King Richard” is a triumph of a sports drama. Richard Williams, played by Will Smith, defied all the odds by raising two of tennis’ greatest stars while overcoming financial hurdles, societal stigma and the streets of crime-ridden Compton.

Smith, in what might be the finest performance of his career, perfectly encapsulates Richard’s mannerisms, determination and character flaws. Aunjanue Ellis is exceptional in her own right as Richard’s wife, Brandy. She perfectly portrays an example of a parent who sacrificed her own happiness for the betterment of her children. Saniyya Sydney and Demi Singleton put in solid performances as well in their roles as young Venus and Serena.

The film is compelling and suspenseful despite everyone knowing the end result. Expect Smith to be the frontrunner for Best Actor, an award he’s never captured. Even if you are not a tennis fan, “King Richard” is a must-see and is a representation of the American Dream.

Rating: 9.5/10

Where to watch: In theaters, coming to HBO Max after theatrical release

Best Actor

Who should win: Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Who will win: Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Best Actress

Who should win: Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Who will win: Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Best Supporting Actor

Who should win: Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Who will win: Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Best Supporting Actress

Who should win: Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Who will win: Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Best Director

Who should win: Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Who will win: Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Picture

Who should win: “King Richard”

Who will win: “The Power of the Dog”