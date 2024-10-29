Presidential Race: Five Essential Questions on Character in This Election

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

As we approach this pivotal election, it’s crucial to consider the leadership qualities America needs – wisdom, compassion and integrity.

In an era when many across the political spectrum dismiss newspaper endorsements of national candidates as irrelevant or out of touch, we pose these five fundamental questions to guide your decision on which candidate is best suited to lead the nation and represent democratic values globally.

Which candidate would you trust to mentor your child or guide your family in tough times? Does this candidate inspire hope, unity and a spirit of togetherness, or promote division, hatred and authoritarianism? Are their words and actions rooted in lifting people up and moral strength, or driven by cruelty, vindictiveness or a desire to harm? Can this person be trusted to uphold fairness and decency, or have they shown a pattern of self-interest over the common good? If every leader followed this candidate’s example, would we create a safer, better world or a more dangerous one?

These questions go beyond politics. They’re about basic human decency.

Choosing a president isn’t just about policy; it’s about deciding what kind of country we want to live in: one defined by compassion, integrity and a commitment to one another, or one shaped by brutality and selfishness.

As we cast our votes, let us embrace the call to “love thy neighbor as thyself,” fostering a community built on shared values and mutual respect.

The choice is clear – and it’s ours to make.