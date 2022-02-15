Pleasantville Man Busted for Supplying Weed, Alcohol, Vape Products to Minor

A 21-year-old Pleasantville man who worked at a village vape shop was arrested recently for providing an underage girl with marijuana, alcohol and nicotine vape products, police said.

Mohamed T. Elganzory was arrested on Feb. 3 following a month-long investigation by the Westchester County District Attorney’s office, the Children’s Advocacy Center at the Westchester Institute for Human Development and the Pleasantville Police Department. He faces multiple charges including first- and second-degree unlawful dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said that in early January the girl reported to the Pleasantville Police Department that over a few months she had become friendly with Elganzory, who worked at the Raw Cloud House Smoke Shop at 12 Marble Ave.

In addition to supplying the girl with the products on multiple occasions, he attempted to establish a physical relationship with her, kissing and touching her inappropriately at various locations – including in the store – and visiting her at school.

Pleasantville Police Chief Erik Grutzner said that police are reaching out to the public to see if there may be any additional victims. Given the nature of the offense, police are considering the possibility he may have sought to victimize other youths as well.

“We know that the shop was visited by people from throughout the county and so we want to just make sure we give other victims the opportunity to know that we’re here to listen to them speak if they have concerns about any interactions that went on with him at the store or anywhere else,” Grutzner said.

It is unclear how the girl became friendly with Elganzory. The girl’s age, town of residence and all other potentially identifying information is being withheld by police, he said.

Anyone with information regarding any similar interactions with Elganzory is asked to call the Pleasantville Police Department at 914-769-1500 or speak with Detective James Chiarlitti at 914-769-1684. All information received will be kept confidential.