Plans Set for 12th Annual 9/11: Serve + Remember Day of Service

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

In honor of those whose lives were lost or forever changed by the tragic events of September 11, 2001, Volunteer New York! and Westchester County Executive George Latimer have joined to present, along with support from Major Sponsor Robison Oil, the 12th annual “9/11: Serve + Remember” region-wide day of service that will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

This year’s 9/11 Day volunteer opportunities will address a range of local needs, from supporting food pantries and hunger insecurity to community garden harvesting, outdoor clean-ups, nonprofit painting and revitalization projects, making blankets for children in hospitals, writing cards for our troops overseas, and more. For further info visit volunteernewyork.org/service or call 914-948-4452.

Local students and families are encouraged to participate this 9/11 Day and volunteer together as a way to instill a deeper connection to service and the significance of 9/11 for those born after 2001.

“The more years that pass, the more imperative it is we work even harder to rekindle the spirit of unity and service that arose in the aftermath of the tragic attacks of September 11. It’s a day of tribute to those we lost, and the countless sacrifices made,” said Volunteer New York! Executive Director, Jeanette Gisbert. “This year we have made sure people of all ages and abilities will find meaningful ways to serve. What act of kindness will you do this 9/11 Day?”

Online registration is now open for individuals, groups, schools, and families at serveandremember.org to sign up for one of over 25 family-friendly #911Day volunteer opportunities. Advanced registration is required to participate.

Projects on September 10 will be located on-site at various nonprofits throughout our region. Projects on September 11 will take place at only one of two volunteer hubs: Iona University in New Rochelle and the Shames JCC in Tarrytown. Community members from across the region are encouraged to dedicate any time they can to do an act of service and explore the unique volunteer opportunities and learn more about the many local nonprofits that are being supported.

9/11 Day was created in 2002 as a way to meaningfully honor the memories of those lost on September 11, 2001 and to inspire Americans and others to do good deeds in support of creating a better and more peaceful world. It’s also a day that is meant to help rekindle the extraordinary spirit of togetherness, volunteerism, and compassion that arose in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy.

Since becoming a National Day of Service, 9/11 Day has grown into the United States’ largest day of charitable service. Learn more about the #911DAY movement at 911day.org.