Planet Fitness to Open New Club in Brewster in December 

Supreme Fitness Group, LLC, one of the largest Planet Fitness franchises, has announced the presale for its newest club, which is set to open in December in Brewster.

Members can join for just $1 down and then $10 a month through the online presale or by visiting the new club, located at 1511 Route 22, Suite 181, until Wednesday, November 30.

“At Planet Fitness, we encourage people to take control of their fitness journeys and work out in a safe, clean, and judgement free environment,” said James Innocenti, Chief Operating Officer of Supreme Fitness Group LLC, a Planet Fitness franchise. “We are excited to bring our non-intimidating environment to the Brewster area and look forward to meeting members of the community.”

The 20,000-square-foot club offers state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, the Planet Fitness 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat screen televisions, fully equipped Black Card® Spa, and more. It will be staffed 24 hours a day from Monday to Thursday, with extended hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgement Free Zone®, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment.

The PF Black Card® membership, which is typically $24.99 a month, includes additional amenities such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, and access to all 2,300+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, among other benefits.

For more information or to join online, please visit Planet Fitness Brewster . You can also follow us on Facebook or Twitter or download the PF App, available in the App Store or on Google Play.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2022, Planet Fitness had more than 16.6 million members and 2,353 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia.

This is a lightly edited press release provided by the business. As a community news organization, we share updates about local businesses as a way to support their efforts and keep our readers abreast. The releases are published in this section of our site exclusively, separate from our reported pieces.