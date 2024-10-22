Places to Enjoy the Sights, Sounds and Flavors of India During Diwali

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

By Morris Gut

Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, is a major holiday throughout India and around the globe, and is a fine time to enjoy the vibrant flavors of Indian cuisine. It lasts five days, this year peaking on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, marked by rituals, parades and plenty of good food.

There are plenty of local spots to take in those exotic flavors.

Bharat Patel, pioneer proprietor of the long-running Tandoori Taste of India, will be marking Diwali with a grand buffet and specialties at lunch and dinner on Sunday, Nov. 3. Patel recently moved his restaurant into a new location along Westchester Avenue in Port Chester. It now offers a generous all-you-can-eat Indian buffet on Saturdays and Sundays. The same management team owns and operates Indi Q in Armonk.

The dining room and bar are separated. Light grey walls are highlighted by modern industrial fixtures and lighting and colorful Indian artifacts.

At a recent sitting, we enjoyed a dramatically presented stuffed dosa with masala spiced potatoes, served with coconut chutney and sambar. An order of chicken curry was an herbal delight. The marinated salmon cooked in the tandoor oven was juicy and delicious.

Tandoori Taste of India is located at 223 Westchester Ave. in Port Chester, just up the street from the Capitol Theatre. Closed Tuesdays. Info: 914-937-2727 or visit www.tandooritasteofindia.com.

Here are some additional restaurants to consider.

Mumbai Katta. Anita and Jayant Gawde have opened a vibrant ode to flavorful regional Indian street food. They will mark Diwali from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4. Located at 227 Westchester Ave. in Port Chester. Info: 516-953-3265 or visit www.mumbaikatta.com.

Indi Q Indian Bistro & BBQ. Lovely setting operated by the owners of Tandoori, 61 Old Route 22, Armonk. Info: 914-273-5931 or visit www.indiqarmonk.com.

Marigold Cuisine. Michelin recognized chef Hermant Mathur, who was personal chef to the Prime Minister of India, offers a creative modern take on India cuisine. Located at 434 White Plains Rd. in Eastchester. Info: 914-202-9455 or visit www.ordermarigoldrestaurant.com.

Jaipore Royal Indian Cuisine. A lot of local history coming out of this historic mansion, 280 Route 22, Brewster. Info: 845-277-3549 or visit www.jaiporenyc.com.

Chutney Masala. Chef Navjot Arora runs a creative kitchen as recognized by the Michelin Restaurant Guide, 76 Main St., Irvington. Info: 914-591-5500 or visit www.chutneymasala.com.

Coromandel Cuisine of India. The best Indian take-out in the Queen City. You may remember this establishment at its former Division Street location. Located at 464 North Ave. in New Rochelle. Info: 914-235-8390 or visit www.coromandeltogo.com.

Coriander-Modern Indian. Proprietor Shawn Nagpal and his team offer a modern touch to their regional Indian cuisine, 154 Larchmont Ave., Larchmont. Info: 914-235-1306 or visit www.corianderny.com.

Spice Village. Serving the public in southern Westchester for years. Try the lamb chops. Located at 8 Columbus Ave. in Tuckahoe. Info: 914-562-9466 or visit www.spicevillageny.com.

Mughal Palace. The staff are consistently accommodating, 16 Broadway, Valhalla. Info: 914-997-6090 or visit www.mughalpalace.com.

RaaSa Fine Indian Cuisine. A solid kitchen and front of the house team recognized by the Michelin Restaurant Guide. Located at 145 E. Main St. in Elmsford. Info: 914-347-7890 or visit www.raasany.com.

Ambadi Kebab & Grill. Indian and halal cuisine from the owner of Mughal Palace. Located at 141 E. Post Rd in White Plains. Info: 914-686-2014 or visit www.ambadiusa.com.

Royal Palace. Owner Jagdish Mitter has been operating this sprawling Indian eatery for more than 20 years. Located at 77 Knollwood Rd. in White Plains. Info: 914-289-1988 or visit www.royalpalacecuisines.com.

Neha Palace. Elegant spot serving Halal cuisine, 27 Meyer Ave., Yonkers (in the Cross County Shopping Center). Info: 914-476-5900 or visit www.nehapalaceyonkers.com.

NH44 Indian. Jeevan Pullan and Rashan Balan named their restaurant after the longest highway in India. Indian specialties with aplomb. Located at 219 E. Hartsdale Ave. in Hartsdale. Info: 914-574-5262 or visit www.nh44indian.com.

Brunch at Freddy’s

We were looking for a cozy brunch spot on a Sunday and remembered the buzz about Freddy’s in Pleasantville. It is owned by the husband-and-wife team of Matt and Christina Safarowic, who met years earlier while working at The Cookery in Dobbs Ferry.

They went on to partner at The Whitlock and Jay Street Café in Katonah prior to taking over this homey 46-seat restaurant and bar, embellishing the space with brick walls, checkered tablecloths and family photos. There is a splashy “Freddy’s” mural on one wall, an ode to Matt’s father.

We were offered a comfy corner window table. A good place to snuggle over a Tavern Burger with dry-aged blend cheddar and raw onion on a sesame bun served with cottage fries, and Freddy’s Benny, a sesame scallion English muffin layered with maple glazed pork, poached eggs and sriracha hollandaise. Both were Sunday afternoon satisfying. We really enjoyed those cottage fries.

Freddy’s is open Wednesday through Sunday.

Freddy’s Restaurant & Bar is located at 472 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. Info: 914-408-0048 or visit www.freddyspleasantville.com.

Hudson Valley Restaurant Weeks

This popular dining out promotion, originally created and sponsored by The Valley Table Magazine, will include about 140 restaurants from Oct. 28 through Nov. 10. There will be past participants and some new ones featured from all over the Hudson Valley.

Patrons are always anxious to cash in on the seasonal bounty at reasonable prices. There are added price options this year. Restaurants are expected to offer prix fixe luncheons for $24.95 or $39.95, and three-course dinners for $29.95 or $44.95. Beverage, tax and tip are not included. Dine in or take out. Sometimes there are caveats, so be sure to verify the hours and the menus. Reservations are advised.

For additional information and an up-to-date list of participating restaurants, visit https://valleytable.com/restaurant-week.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.