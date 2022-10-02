Pick Puerto for Supreme Court Justice

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

My Friend Deserves Your Vote; ‘Supremely’ Qualified

It was more than 20 years ago, and I was at a local restaurant/bar, about to meet my wife’s (then girlfriend) old high school friends for the first time.

Alyson introduced me to her Pleasantville classmate Amy, a young lawyer with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Moments after our introductory chit chat, I whispered to Alyson some variation of, “Amy’s gonna be D.A. one day.”

While my forecast hasn’t technically materialized, it’ll prove true in spirit next month on Election Day if the voters see in Amy what I and most everyone sees in Amy even with just a brief encounter — she’s smart, fair, tough, honest, and proudly ambitious.

I texted Amy a couple months ago, saying I’d refrain from commenting on her social media posts.

In fact, just two weeks ago, I told our editors I’d avoid interfering with any possible news coverage of the Ninth Judicial district race, given the personal friendship.

But then I realized it would be a disservice to readers to keep quiet about Amy’s unique abilities.

More is gained from transparency than contrived objectivity or neutrality.

Voters get more with additional information and insight, not less.

And hey, as an opinion journalist — not a contradiction in terms, and I’ll debate anyone on that — what would be the benefit of keeping my strongest opinion of the 2022 election season a secret?

I could tout and emphasize Amy’s resume.

She spent 15 years with the D.A.’s office, and has served as the principal court attorney for Westchester County Court Judge Helen Blackwood since 2016.

But while all of her achievements are more than reason enough to pick Puerto when you go to the polls, it’s Amy’s personal integrity I can speak to best.

Amy delivers as a loving wife, a thoughtful mom, a dedicated daughter, and a loyal friend, and I’ve seen it all firsthand.

She will bring her common sense, non ideological approach to the local bench.

And yes, at our next get together of Alyson’s high school friends and their spouses, we’re all looking forward to calling her Judge Amy.

I just couldn’t recuse myself from this one.

The Ninth Judicial District covers Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland, and Orange counties. To learn more about Amy and her background, visit https://amypuertoforsupreme.com