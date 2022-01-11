Peter Skrobela

Peter Andrew Skrobela passed away at his home on Jan. 5 with family members by his side. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Frances, and his three children, Jennifer, David and John. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Louisa, Gianna, Leo and Luther, and two daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Elizabeth.

Born on Feb. 12, 1941, in Brooklyn, Peter had a very full life that included a lot of quality time spent with family and a large circle of close friends. His early days were spent in the neighborhoods of Greenpoint and Maspeth in New York City, where he grew up with his father, John, mother, Martha, and brother, Paul. Growing up in Maspeth was full of fond memories and childhood friends; Peter’s connection to the neighborhood remained strong throughout the course of his life. Peter attended New York City public schools, was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School and studied at CCNY.

Peter began his professional career at New York Life Insurance in 1959. It was there that he forged new friendships that endured for over 60 years. The majority of his career was spent working for companies in the insurance and legal services industries, where he held several positions that spanned sales, leadership and research. He worked for companies small and large, including the international law firm Baker Botts LLP. Peter most recently worked at Abelman Frayne & Schwab in midtown Manhattan.

Peter spent his early adult years living in New York City, enjoying life with his friends and serving as a member of the National Guard. He first met Frances at Shea Stadium in 1964 (both big Mets fans) and they married in Yorktown in April 1968. After living a few years in Manhattan, they moved to Pleasantville in the early ‘70s. Peter immersed himself in the community, volunteering for the village and various organizations related to his children’s sports and extracurricular activities. His years as a coach for AYSO soccer teams remain a highlight for his children, where he famously carried a clipboard with game strategies and team rosters.

Cape Cod was a vacation destination for Peter and family throughout the 1980s and ‘90’s, and it was in 1999 that they purchased a home in Eastham. Peter and Frances gradually spent more time in the Eastham house and eventually relocated to the Cape. His love of the Cape was strong, in many ways it represented the best elements of food, nature and culture in a single location.

One of Peter’s true gifts was his ability to connect and build strong relationships with so many different types of people in his life. He possessed a natural ability to engage in conversations, was an amazing listener and an avid storyteller. He was always willing to help someone in need and cared deeply about the people in his life, whether or not he’d just recently met them or had known them for 75-plus years.

A celebration of Peter’s life will be held later in the spring, with details to be announced.

In place of flowers, donations in Peter’s honor can be made to either the Eastham Historical Society (https://www.easthamhistoricalsociety.org/) or Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore (https://www.fccns.org/).

