Peter Poulakis, 89

Peter Poulakis, a resident of Yorktown, died peacefully Jan. 11, 2025. He was 89.

He was born Aug. 18, 1935 in New York City to James Poulakis and Mary Bailos Poulakis. He grew up in the Bronx and Saugerties, New York. He graduated from James Monroe High School in 1953. He attended Hunter College in Manhattan and continued on to Columbia University, earning a Master of Arts degree.

He worked as a high school teacher at JHS 44 for a few years before spending the majority of his teaching career at Valhalla High School. He taught English and film studies and was beloved by students and staff alike.

He especially loved fishing, traveling, and playing bridge with his friend, Nancy Kupersmith, and others. His children remember many trips with their father to Yankee games, the Museum of Natural History, and Cape Cod. He had an affinity for water and loved fishing from a rowboat and visiting oceans and lakes. He spent many years at Camp Winnebago in Maine as a camp counselor. He also traveled the world with Nancy, including multiple trips to his father’s homeland, Greece.

His children became proficient in chess and reading at an extremely young age, thanks to his guidance. He was very witty, with a dry sense of humor and love for The Simpsons and Seinfeld. He had a razor-sharp memory, a trait he passed down to his son. He was an avid fan of sports and was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Knicks. He also spent many years coaching basketball and playing racquetball with his friends.

Remaining to cherish Peter’s memory are Nancy Kupersmith; Peter’s children, Alison Bogart and Stephen Poulakis; his sister, Susan Poulakis; as well as other relatives and friends.

Preceding Peter in death were his sister, Victoria Poulakis and his parents, James and Mary Poulakis.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.