Peekskill’s Leaders Must Consider Attracting More Activities for Teens

In Peekskill, our small city on the banks of a bend in the Hudson, us teens feel like there is nothing being done to keep us busy or entertained.

Despite Peekskill’s expansion in recent years, much of the new businesses that have opened are restaurants and bars or places to shop, rather than places where there are activities where people can participate.

Within the past few years, Peekskill’s youth population has significantly expanded, but programs targeted at youth have declined. Discussed in many classes in Peekskill High School is a frustration of the lack of activities for teens, with an abundance for senior citizens. Even something like the carnivals that used to come to the Riverfront 10 years ago seem to be a way to improve morale.

Other towns along the Hudson have festivals, but Peekskill is significantly lacking in them. Other than the Cherry Blossom Festival, there seem to be no plans for any sort of large-scale festival, even as COVID wanes. On top of that, much of the other things that teens like to do, such as bowling or visiting an arcade, are outside of town and require a car to be able to access. It would be great if there was something within Peekskill, or at least within a walkable distance.

Another thing is the price. The one arcade in relatively close distance is expensive, and as worries over gentrification continue, we need to make sure that establishments run by the city are priced equitably, for all families to be able to afford. A carnival could potentially be a cheaper way to add a few activities during a summer that can otherwise be relatively boring.

It’s definitely something to keep in mind as Peekskill’s revitalization continues.

Gabriel Berger

Peekskill