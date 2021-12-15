Peekskill Winter Parking Regs in Effect through April 15

The Peekskill Winter Parking Ordinance went into effect December 1 and will last through April 15.

Parking is prohibited on city streets from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., except in designated areas where signs are posted for Winter Alternate Side of the Street Parking. If signs are posted, instructions are listed on the sign. Vehicles in violation of the ordinance may be issued a parking ticket with fines starting at $50. Fines will increase to $150 if a Winter State of Emergency is declared. Vehicles may also be towed at the owner’s expense anytime a vehicle interferes with snow plowing and snow removal operations.

If a major winter storm impacts the city, a State of Emergency will be declared and no street parking will be permitted, including on streets having alternate side parking.

Free overnight parking at the James Street and Nelson Avenue Parking Garages will be permitted. Metered spaces only.

These rules are in effect as a means of providing the Department of Public Works personnel the ability to plow all city streets to ensure the free flow of traffic and provide access to vital public safety vehicles in the event of an emergency.

If anyone fails to follow the rules and park incorrectly, vehicles may be towed and a parking summons could be issued.