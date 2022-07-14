News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Peekskill to Hold Hearing on Civilian Complaint Review Board

The Peekskill Common Council will be holding a public hearing on July 18 on a proposed law to establish a Civilian Complaint Review Board.

The proposal is one of the recommendations made by a Police Reform Task Force that was formed in 2020 in the city following an Executive Order from former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo’s executive order, which followed the aftermath of the George Floyd killing, required each police agency’s reform plan to address policies, procedures, practices and deployment, as well as issues of racial disparities wherever they exist. This included, but was not limited to, the use of force.

According to the Common Council’s recently adopted resolution, the Civilian Complaint Review Board will “provide civilian participation in the complaint review process involving City of Peekskill police officers.”

In addition, the Review Board is intended to “promote public confidence in the ability of the City of Peekskill to provide a governmental structure to fairly investigate, review, and dispose of civilian complaints made against its police officers, giving due regard for the rights and interests of both the civilians and the police officers involved.”

The July 18 public hearing will take place at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall. Residents can also make comments at the hearing via Zoom.

