Peekskill Postpones St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The City of Peekskill’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, originally scheduled for March 14, has been postponed until September due to coronavirus concerns.

“It is with an abundance of caution and care for our community, and as a result of medical advice in the midst of this health crisis that we have made the difficult decision to postpone the 31st Annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and all associated events, from March 14th to mid-September 2020, the halfway to St. Patrick’s Day point,” the Executive Board of the Peekskill St. Patrick’s Day Parade said in a prepared statement.

The committee noted that its “first commitment is to the safety of both our marchers and our spectators and we look forward to celebrating this great parade six months from now.”

“This was an extremely difficult decision,” the committee added, “for the parade committee and the city and we ask that you look forward to September and stay safe and well.”

In addition, as of Thursday, March 12, all senior programming at the Neighborhood Center at 4 Nelson Avenue will be cancelled until further notice.